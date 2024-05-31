Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 4538 June 5, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Mikio Toda

President and Representative Director

Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

1-7-10 Doshomachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka,

Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 101st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the 101st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of the Reference Documents for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters subject to measures for electronic provision) in electronic format, and posts this information as "Notice of the 101st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the website below.

The Company's website: https://www.fuso-pharm.co.jp/(in Japanese)

In addition to the website above, the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the TSE website below (Listed Company Search), input the issue name (company name) or securities code, and click "Search." Then, select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to check the information.

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you are not attending the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing, etc. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, follow the instructions below (available only in Japanese), and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. Japan time on Monday, June 24, 2024.

[Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.]

Please access the website designated by the Company for exercising voting rights (https://www.web54.net), enter the "voting code" and "password" provided on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals.

[Exercising Voting Rights by Postal Mail]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it is received by the above deadline.

