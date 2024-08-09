Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Board of Directors of Futaba Corporation:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Futaba Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2024, and the consolidated statement of operations, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies, all expressed in Japanese yen.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of March 31, 2024, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.

Convenience Translation

Our audit also comprehended the translation of Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts and, in our opinion, such translation has been made in accordance with the basis stated in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements. Such U.S. dollar amounts are presented solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Professional Ethics in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities as auditors. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

A key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. The matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on the matter.

