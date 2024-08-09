FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2024
Year Ended 31st March, 2024
Highlights of the Year Year Ended 31st March, 2023 Millions of Japanese Yen
20242023
Net Sales
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
Net Income (Loss) per Share (Yen)
Cash Dividends
Corporate Data As of 31st March, 2024
56,360 60,326
(1,854) (3,500)
(43.71) (82.51)
509890
Corporate Name
FUTABA CORPORATION
Founded
1948
Principal Office
629 Oshiba, Mobara, Chiba Prefecture 297-8588, Japan
Common Stock
Authorized
196,099,900 shares
Issued
42,426,739 shares
Capitalized
¥22,559 million
Shareholders
12,908
Employees
2,997
Futaba Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2024, and Independent Auditor's Report
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC
Marunouchi Nijubashi Building
3-2-3 Marunouchi
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8360
Japan
Tel: +81 (3) 6213 1000
Fax: +81 (3) 6213 1005
www.deloitte.com/jp/en
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Board of Directors of Futaba Corporation:
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Futaba Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2024, and the consolidated statement of operations, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies, all expressed in Japanese yen.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of March 31, 2024, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
Convenience Translation
Our audit also comprehended the translation of Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts and, in our opinion, such translation has been made in accordance with the basis stated in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements. Such U.S. dollar amounts are presented solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Professional Ethics in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities as auditors. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matter
A key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. The matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on the matter.
Member of
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
Revenue recognition of Futaba Corporation
Key audit matter description
Audit responses
Futaba Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries manufacture and sell electronic device products and production equipment. Net sales were ¥56,360 million in the consolidated statement of operations for the year ended March 31, 2024, of which majority of the net sales was recorded under the Company, and therefore, the net sales of the Company were material.
Since the Company manufactures and sells standard products as well as customer specific products in response to individual requests from customers, the number of products handled by the Company is diverse. Furthermore, the total of net sales consists of various types of products with small individual sales price since the selling price is often relatively small. In addition, a large amount of sales data is processed daily due high volume of transactions.
The process of sales transaction is highly automated and dependent on the core operating system, and the system is designed and built to connect each transaction and master data registered in various subsystems in the operating process. Specifically, although customer orders are mainly processed via the electronic data interchange and the shipping process is handled based on shipping documents generated from the system, some orders are input and processed manually. The sales amount is automatically calculated based on a standard unit price list that is manually entered, and product quantities ordered are preliminarily entered upon receiving a customer order and manually determined at the time of shipment. Finally, sales data that is automatically calculated in the core operating system is interfaced to the accounting system and sales transactions are automatically recorded.
In order to address the key audit matter, we performed the following procedures, among others:
- Evaluation and testing internal controls
- In addition to understanding the Company's process flows related to product sales, we evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls over entering sales related data, such as customer order, contract terms and master unit price of products in the core system.
- With assistance of our IT specialists, we obtained an understanding of the data process flow from the inception of sales transactions to recording in the accounting system, data processing and automated internal controls in IT systems, and we also evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of IT automated controls over the automatically calculation of sales amount based on shipping volume and applicable sales unit price, and the interface between the core operating system and accounting system.
- We tested the design and operating effectiveness of general IT controls such as user access controls, system program change management controls and system operation controls of core systems related to product sales.
- Substantive procedures to address the matter
- We obtained an understanding of business unit performance and performed an analysis of relevant indicators, such as gross margin ratio to identify unusual trends and items. In addition, we analyzed the trends of daily recorded sales data. As a result of those analysis, we inquired of management for sales transactions that presented unusual trends or movements deviated from our understanding of the Company business and the industry trends and performed detail substantive testing with supporting documents deemed necessary.
We identified the occurrence, accuracy and
• We sent and obtained written confirmation
cut-off of sales as a key audit matter because
letters for a sample of account receivables.
of the following reasons. The Company's
Where there were differences identified, we
product sales transactions are low in amount
performed further investigation and tested those
and high in volume. The operation flow, from
differences.
processing customer orders to determining
• For sales transaction selected by statistical
sales amount, is mainly performed within the
core system, which also includes manual
sampling, we tested the occurrence, accuracy
processing as a part of the flow. Therefore, as
and cut-off of sales by performing detail
the frequency of entering data and the number
substantive testing with supporting documents.
of transactions increases, a lack of updating
master data information and input error of
basic transaction data and quantity to the
system may be more likely to result in those
sales being recorded based on inappropriate
information.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The Audit and Supervisory Committee is responsible for overseeing the Directors' execution of duties relating to the design and operating effectiveness of the controls over the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Audit and Supervisory Committee is responsible for overseeing the Directors' execution of duties relating to the design and operating effectiveness of the controls over the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment. In addition, we obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain, when performing risk assessment procedures, an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate whether the overall presentation and disclosures of the consolidated financial statements are in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, as well as the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with the Audit and Supervisory Committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide the Audit and Supervisory Committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with it all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate threats or safeguards applied.
From the matters communicated with the Audit and Supervisory Committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Fees for audit and other services for the year ended March 31, 2024, which were charged by us and our network firms to Futaba Corporation and its subsidiaries were ¥138 million and ¥23 million, respectively.
Interest Required to Be Disclosed by the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan
Our firm and its designated engagement partners do not have any interest in the Group which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC
August 6, 2024
Futaba Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31, 2024
Millions of
Thousands of
U.S. Dollars
ASSETS
Japanese Yen
(Note 1)
2024
2023
2024
CURRENT ASSETS:
¥
21,317
¥
15,524
$ 140,792
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 18)
Marketable securities (Notes 5 and 18)
301
301
1,988
Short-term investments (Notes 6 and 18)
5,747
8,544
37,955
Receivables (Notes 14 and 18):
1,405
1,617
9,277
Trade notes
Trade accounts
13,701
13,578
90,489
Other
207
280
1,368
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(996)
(786)
(6,578)
Electronically recorded monetary claims
1,740
1,506
11,495
(Notes 14 and 18)
Inventories (Note 7)
17,856
20,426
117,933
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
850
1,129
5,612
Total current assets
62,128
62,119
410,331
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:
10,008
9,903
66,096
Land (Notes 8 and 10)
Buildings and structures (Notes 8 and 10)
37,749
36,739
249,319
Machinery and equipment (Note 8)
52,361
56,051
345,823
Lease assets (Notes 3, 8 and 17)
10
8
64
Construction in progress (Note 8)
171
166
1,132
Other (Note 8)
296
352
1,952
Total
100,595
103,219
664,386
Accumulated depreciation
(82,190)
(84,884)
(542,829)
Net property, plant and equipment
18,405
18,335
121,557
INVESTMENTS AND OTHER ASSETS:
20
20
132
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries
Investment securities (Notes 5, 10 and 18)
12,757
9,752
84,256
Goodwill
13
Intangibles (Note 8)
659
663
4,353
Asset for retirement benefits (Note 11)
7,770
4,845
51,319
Deferred tax assets (Note 13)
422
358
2,787
Other investments (Note 10)
2,102
2,013
13,879
Total investments and other assets
23,730
17,664
156,726
TOTAL
¥
104,263
¥
98,118
$ 688,614
Futaba Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31, 2024
Millions of
Thousands of
U.S. Dollars
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Japanese Yen
(Note 1)
2024
2023
2024
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
¥
166
¥
171
$
1,095
Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10)
Payables (Notes 10 and 18):
74
132
488
Trade notes
Trade accounts
2,235
3,386
14,763
Unconsolidated subsidiaries
17
16
112
Other
546
731
3,604
Short-term bank loans (Notes 9 and 18)
133
329
876
Electronically recorded obligations (Note 18)
541
509
3,575
Accrued expenses
3,461
3,129
22,855
Income taxes payable
244
129
1,613
Other current liabilities (Notes 10 and 14)
807
568
5,333
Total current liabilities
8,224
9,100
54,314
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
437
472
2,886
Long-term debt (Notes 10 and 18)
Liability for retirement benefits (Note 11)
372
378
2,460
Retirement allowances for directors
11
57
74
Deferred tax liabilities (Note 13)
4,552
2,710
30,064
Other
137
190
906
Total long-term liabilities
5,509
3,807
36,390
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
EQUITY (Note 12):
Common stock—authorized, 196,099,900 shares;
issued, 42,426,739 shares in 2024
22,559
22,559
148,990
and 42,426,739 shares in 2023
Capital surplus
21,047
21,556
139,000
Retained earnings
22,311
24,165
147,362
Treasury stock—at cost, 10,557 shares in 2024
(17)
(17)
(111)
and 9,900 shares in 2023
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
4,774
2,509
31,529
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustments
5,485
1,939
36,229
Defined retirement benefit plans
2,052
1,076
13,550
Total
78,211
73,787
516,549
Noncontrolling interests
12,319
11,424
81,361
Total equity
90,530
85,211
597,910
TOTAL
¥
104,263
¥
98,118
$
688,614
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
