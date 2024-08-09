FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2024

Year Ended 31st March, 2024

Highlights of the Year Year Ended 31st March, 2023 Millions of Japanese Yen

20242023

Net Sales

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

Net Income (Loss) per Share (Yen)

Cash Dividends

Corporate Data As of 31st March, 2024

56,360 60,326

(1,854) (3,500)

(43.71) (82.51)

509890

Corporate Name

FUTABA CORPORATION

Founded

1948

Principal Office

629 Oshiba, Mobara, Chiba Prefecture 297-8588, Japan

Common Stock

Authorized

196,099,900 shares

Issued

42,426,739 shares

Capitalized

¥22,559 million

Shareholders

12,908

Employees

2,997

Futaba Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2024, and Independent Auditor's Report

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

Marunouchi Nijubashi Building

3-2-3 Marunouchi

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8360

Japan

Tel: +81 (3) 6213 1000

Fax: +81 (3) 6213 1005

www.deloitte.com/jp/en

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Board of Directors of Futaba Corporation:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Futaba Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2024, and the consolidated statement of operations, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies, all expressed in Japanese yen.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of March 31, 2024, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.

Convenience Translation

Our audit also comprehended the translation of Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts and, in our opinion, such translation has been made in accordance with the basis stated in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements. Such U.S. dollar amounts are presented solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Professional Ethics in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities as auditors. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

A key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. The matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on the matter.

Member of

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Revenue recognition of Futaba Corporation

Key audit matter description

Audit responses

Futaba Corporation (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries manufacture and sell electronic device products and production equipment. Net sales were ¥56,360 million in the consolidated statement of operations for the year ended March 31, 2024, of which majority of the net sales was recorded under the Company, and therefore, the net sales of the Company were material.

Since the Company manufactures and sells standard products as well as customer specific products in response to individual requests from customers, the number of products handled by the Company is diverse. Furthermore, the total of net sales consists of various types of products with small individual sales price since the selling price is often relatively small. In addition, a large amount of sales data is processed daily due high volume of transactions.

The process of sales transaction is highly automated and dependent on the core operating system, and the system is designed and built to connect each transaction and master data registered in various subsystems in the operating process. Specifically, although customer orders are mainly processed via the electronic data interchange and the shipping process is handled based on shipping documents generated from the system, some orders are input and processed manually. The sales amount is automatically calculated based on a standard unit price list that is manually entered, and product quantities ordered are preliminarily entered upon receiving a customer order and manually determined at the time of shipment. Finally, sales data that is automatically calculated in the core operating system is interfaced to the accounting system and sales transactions are automatically recorded.

In order to address the key audit matter, we performed the following procedures, among others:

  1. Evaluation and testing internal controls
    • In addition to understanding the Company's process flows related to product sales, we evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls over entering sales related data, such as customer order, contract terms and master unit price of products in the core system.
    • With assistance of our IT specialists, we obtained an understanding of the data process flow from the inception of sales transactions to recording in the accounting system, data processing and automated internal controls in IT systems, and we also evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of IT automated controls over the automatically calculation of sales amount based on shipping volume and applicable sales unit price, and the interface between the core operating system and accounting system.
    • We tested the design and operating effectiveness of general IT controls such as user access controls, system program change management controls and system operation controls of core systems related to product sales.
  2. Substantive procedures to address the matter
    • We obtained an understanding of business unit performance and performed an analysis of relevant indicators, such as gross margin ratio to identify unusual trends and items. In addition, we analyzed the trends of daily recorded sales data. As a result of those analysis, we inquired of management for sales transactions that presented unusual trends or movements deviated from our understanding of the Company business and the industry trends and performed detail substantive testing with supporting documents deemed necessary.

We identified the occurrence, accuracy and

• We sent and obtained written confirmation

cut-off of sales as a key audit matter because

letters for a sample of account receivables.

of the following reasons. The Company's

Where there were differences identified, we

product sales transactions are low in amount

performed further investigation and tested those

and high in volume. The operation flow, from

differences.

processing customer orders to determining

• For sales transaction selected by statistical

sales amount, is mainly performed within the

core system, which also includes manual

sampling, we tested the occurrence, accuracy

processing as a part of the flow. Therefore, as

and cut-off of sales by performing detail

the frequency of entering data and the number

substantive testing with supporting documents.

of transactions increases, a lack of updating

master data information and input error of

basic transaction data and quantity to the

system may be more likely to result in those

sales being recorded based on inappropriate

information.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The Audit and Supervisory Committee is responsible for overseeing the Directors' execution of duties relating to the design and operating effectiveness of the controls over the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Audit and Supervisory Committee is responsible for overseeing the Directors' execution of duties relating to the design and operating effectiveness of the controls over the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment. In addition, we obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain, when performing risk assessment procedures, an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate whether the overall presentation and disclosures of the consolidated financial statements are in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, as well as the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with the Audit and Supervisory Committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide the Audit and Supervisory Committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with it all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate threats or safeguards applied.

From the matters communicated with the Audit and Supervisory Committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Fees for audit and other services for the year ended March 31, 2024, which were charged by us and our network firms to Futaba Corporation and its subsidiaries were ¥138 million and ¥23 million, respectively.

Interest Required to Be Disclosed by the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan

Our firm and its designated engagement partners do not have any interest in the Group which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

August 6, 2024

Futaba Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet

March 31, 2024

Millions of

Thousands of

U.S. Dollars

ASSETS

Japanese Yen

(Note 1)

2024

2023

2024

CURRENT ASSETS:

¥

21,317

¥

15,524

$ 140,792

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 18)

Marketable securities (Notes 5 and 18)

301

301

1,988

Short-term investments (Notes 6 and 18)

5,747

8,544

37,955

Receivables (Notes 14 and 18):

1,405

1,617

9,277

Trade notes

Trade accounts

13,701

13,578

90,489

Other

207

280

1,368

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(996)

(786)

(6,578)

Electronically recorded monetary claims

1,740

1,506

11,495

(Notes 14 and 18)

Inventories (Note 7)

17,856

20,426

117,933

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

850

1,129

5,612

Total current assets

62,128

62,119

410,331

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:

10,008

9,903

66,096

Land (Notes 8 and 10)

Buildings and structures (Notes 8 and 10)

37,749

36,739

249,319

Machinery and equipment (Note 8)

52,361

56,051

345,823

Lease assets (Notes 3, 8 and 17)

10

8

64

Construction in progress (Note 8)

171

166

1,132

Other (Note 8)

296

352

1,952

Total

100,595

103,219

664,386

Accumulated depreciation

(82,190)

(84,884)

(542,829)

Net property, plant and equipment

18,405

18,335

121,557

INVESTMENTS AND OTHER ASSETS:

20

20

132

Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries

Investment securities (Notes 5, 10 and 18)

12,757

9,752

84,256

Goodwill

13

Intangibles (Note 8)

659

663

4,353

Asset for retirement benefits (Note 11)

7,770

4,845

51,319

Deferred tax assets (Note 13)

422

358

2,787

Other investments (Note 10)

2,102

2,013

13,879

Total investments and other assets

23,730

17,664

156,726

TOTAL

¥

104,263

¥

98,118

$ 688,614

Futaba Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet

March 31, 2024

Millions of

Thousands of

U.S. Dollars

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Japanese Yen

(Note 1)

2024

2023

2024

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

¥

166

¥

171

$

1,095

Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10)

Payables (Notes 10 and 18):

74

132

488

Trade notes

Trade accounts

2,235

3,386

14,763

Unconsolidated subsidiaries

17

16

112

Other

546

731

3,604

Short-term bank loans (Notes 9 and 18)

133

329

876

Electronically recorded obligations (Note 18)

541

509

3,575

Accrued expenses

3,461

3,129

22,855

Income taxes payable

244

129

1,613

Other current liabilities (Notes 10 and 14)

807

568

5,333

Total current liabilities

8,224

9,100

54,314

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

437

472

2,886

Long-term debt (Notes 10 and 18)

Liability for retirement benefits (Note 11)

372

378

2,460

Retirement allowances for directors

11

57

74

Deferred tax liabilities (Note 13)

4,552

2,710

30,064

Other

137

190

906

Total long-term liabilities

5,509

3,807

36,390

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

EQUITY (Note 12):

Common stock—authorized, 196,099,900 shares;

issued, 42,426,739 shares in 2024

22,559

22,559

148,990

and 42,426,739 shares in 2023

Capital surplus

21,047

21,556

139,000

Retained earnings

22,311

24,165

147,362

Treasury stock—at cost, 10,557 shares in 2024

(17)

(17)

(111)

and 9,900 shares in 2023

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

4,774

2,509

31,529

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustments

5,485

1,939

36,229

Defined retirement benefit plans

2,052

1,076

13,550

Total

78,211

73,787

516,549

Noncontrolling interests

12,319

11,424

81,361

Total equity

90,530

85,211

597,910

TOTAL

¥

104,263

¥

98,118

$

688,614

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

