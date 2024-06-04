[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
(Securities Code: 6986)
June 6, 2024
(Start Date of Electronic Provision Measures: June 5, 2024)
To Our Shareholders
Motoaki Arima
President and Representative Director,
Chief Executive Officer
Futaba Corporation
629 Oshiba, Mobara, Chiba, Japan
NOTICE OF THE 81st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS
We are pleased to notify you that the 81st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below.
The Company has taken measures for electronic provision in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders and has posted the matters to be provided electronically on the website below as "NOTICE OF THE 81st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."
The Company's website: https://www.futaba.co.jp/ir/library/005657
They are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).
Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) shown below, enter "Futaba Corporation" in "Issue name (company name)" or "6986" (half-width characters) in "Code," and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to confirm the information listed there.
TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below, and exercise your voting rights by no later than 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Japan Time).
- Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Reception desk opens at 9:00 a.m.)
- Place:Hall, 3rd floor, Main Building of the Company
629 Oshiba, Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
- The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 81st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the 81st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Matters Decided for the Convocation
- If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) and provide no indication, on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, of approval or disapproval with regard to the proposals, you shall be considered to have expressed approval, which shall be handled accordingly.
- If you exercise your voting rights both via the internet and in writing (by mail), the vote cast via the internet shall be treated as the valid vote, regardless of the date and time of arrival.
- If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the internet, the last vote shall be treated as valid.
Notes:
- If you plan to attend the meeting, please hand in your Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk when you arrive at the venue.
- For this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have decided to send all shareholders a written document including the matters to be provided electronically, regardless of whether or not they have requested the delivery of such a written document. In accordance with laws and regulations as well as Article 16 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are not listed in the matters to be provided electronically. The above document constitutes part of the documents audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing the audit reports.
- Systems to Secure the Properness of Business Activities and the Status of Implementation of the Systems
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Non-ConsolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity
- Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
- Modifications, if any, to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on the
Company's website and the TSE website on the Internet.
- If you attend the meeting in a wheelchair, please call us by 5:15 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, for us to prepare the venue accordingly.
Telephone number: 0475-24-1111 (main phone number)
- Other information for shareholders will be posted on the Company's website. Please check our website for the latest information as necessary.
REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus Matters relating to year-end dividend
In comprehensive consideration of the business environment surrounding the Company, its basic policy of steady dividend payments and others, the Company proposes to pay ¥5 per share as the year-end dividend for the 81st fiscal year.
The annual dividend per share for the fiscal year under review, including the interim dividend of ¥5 per share already paid out, will be ¥10 per share.
- Type of dividend property Cash
- Appropriation of dividend property to shareholders and total amount
¥5 per common share of the Company
¥212,080,910 (total amount)
(3) Effective date of dividends from surplus
June 28, 2024
(Reference)
- The Company's basic policy on dividend
The Company recognizes the return of profits as one of its most important managerial priorities and has a basic policy of steady and sustainable distribution of surplus to shareholders.
Proposal 2: Election of Five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of all five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter the same applies in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Therefore, the Company proposes the election of five Directors. The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Current position
Years in
Attendance at the
No.
Name
office as
meetings of the
and assignments
Director
Board of Directors
President and
Representative
100%
1
[Re-elected]
Motoaki Arima
(Male)
Director
8
(15 out of 15
Chief Executive
meetings)
Officer
Director
Senior Managing
100%
2
[Re-elected]
Toshihide Kimizuka
(Male)
Executive Officer
8
(15 out of 15
Assistant to the
meetings)
President
Director
Managing
100%
Executive Officer
3
[Re-elected]
Masaharu Tomita
(Male)
1
(11 out of 11
General-Manager,
meetings)
Corporate Planning
Division
[Re-elected]
[Outside
100%
4
Director]
Takemitsu Kunio
(Male)
Outside Director
5
(15 out of 15
[Independent
meetings)
Officer]
[Re-elected]
[Outside
93%
5
Director]
Masako Tanaka
(Female)
Outside Director
2
(14 out of 15
[Independent
meetings)
Officer]
Candidates for Directors
Name
Career summary, position, assignments and
Number of the
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Company held
Mar. 1984
Joined the Company
Jan.
2007
Temporarily transferred to FUTABA
Corporation of America; President
Oct.
2009
Group-Manager, Business Strategy Group,
Corporate Planning Division
Jun.
2011
Executive Officer; General-Manager, Corporate
Planning Division
Jun.
2013
Senior Executive Officer; Deputy General-
Manager, Electronic Components Division
Motoaki Arima
Jul.
2014
Senior Executive Officer; General-Manager,
(December 17, 1960)
Electronic Device Business Center
75,700
[Re-elected]
Jan.
2016
Senior Executive Officer; General-Manager,
shares
Touch Panel Business Center
Jun.
2016
Director; Managing Executive Officer in charge
1
of Electronic Components and Electronic
Systems; General-Manager, Touch Panel
Business Center
Jun.
2017
Director responsible for Business and
Development Division
Jun.
2019
Representative Director and President
Jul.
2023
President and Representative Director; Chief
Executive Officer (to present)
Reasons for recommendation of candidate for Director
At the Company, Mr. Motoaki Arima has served as the President of a U.S. subsidiary, and has been
involved in corporate planning and business divisions. As such, he has extensive experience and a
proven track record.
He has led the strengthening of competitiveness across business divisions overall as a Director since
June 2016 and has been taking leadership as the Representative Director and President since June 2019.
The Company recommends him as a candidate for Director because the Company believes that he will
continue to make managerial decisions from a company-wide perspective toward its sustainable growth
and improvement of medium- to long-term corporate value.
Note: There are no special interests between Mr. Motoaki Arima and the Company.
Name
Career summary, position, assignments and
Number of the
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr. 1986
Joined the Company
Jul.
2007
Group-Manager, Personnel Group, Corporate
Finance & Administration Division
Aug. 2009
Group-Manager, Finance & Accounting Group,
Corporate Finance & Administration Division
Jun.
2010
Executive Officer; Group-Manager, Finance &
Accounting Group, Corporate Finance &
Administration Division
Jun.
2014
Senior Executive Officer; Group-Manager,
Business Planning Group, Corporate Planning
Division
Jul.
2014
Senior Executive Officer; General-Manager,
Toshihide Kimizuka
Corporate Administration Division
(May 2, 1962)
Apr. 2015
Senior Executive Officer; General-Manager,
27,400
Corporate Administration Division
shares
[Re-elected]
*The position name in Japanese has changed
(due to promotion).
2
Jun.
2016
Director; Managing Executive Officer; General-
Manager, Corporate Administration Division
Jul.
2016
Director; Managing Executive Officer in charge
of Administration, Personnel and Finance &
Accounting
Jun.
2017
Director responsible for Administration
Division
Jun.
2020
Senior Managing Director responsible for
Administration Division
Jul.
2023
Director; Senior Managing Executive Officer;
Assistant to the President (to present)
Reasons for recommendation of candidate for Director
At the Company, Mr. Toshihide Kimizuka has been involved mainly in the Personnel and Finance &
Accounting Divisions, and has extensive experience and a track record in the Company's administration
divisions.
He has led the strengthening of corporate governance, etc. as a Director since June 2016.
The Company recommends him as a candidate for Director because the Company believes that he will
continue to make managerial decisions from a company-wide perspective toward its sustainable growth
and improvement of medium- to long-term corporate value.
Note: There are no special interests between Mr. Toshihide Kimizuka and the Company.
Name
Career summary, position, assignments and
Number of the
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr. 1990
Joined the Company
Oct.
2006
Temporarily transferred to FUTABA (Europe)
GmbH; President
May 2009
Temporarily transferred to FUTABA
Corporation of America; President
Jan.
2016
Executive Officer; General-Manager, Electronic
Masaharu Tomita
Device Business Center
(April 10, 1967)
Jun.
2017
Executive Officer; General-Manager, System
7,000
Solution Business Center
shares
[Re-elected]
Oct.
2019
Executive Officer; General-Manager, Corporate
Planning Division
3
Jun.
2023
Director; General-Manager, Corporate Planning
Division
Jul.
2023
Director; Managing Executive Officer; General-
Manager, Corporate Planning Division (to
present)
Reasons for recommendation of candidate for Director
At the Company, Mr. Masaharu Tomita has served as the President of a U.S. and a European subsidiary,
and has been involved in corporate planning and business divisions. As such, he has extensive
experience and a proven track record.
He has led the overall corporate planning, including the structural reform of businesses, as a Director
since June 2023. The Company recommends him as a candidate for Director because the Company
believes that such experience will be necessary for its efforts toward sustainable growth and
improvement of medium- to long-term corporate value.
Note: There are no special interests between Mr. Masaharu Tomita and the Company.
Name
Career summary, position, assignments and
Number of the
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Company held
Dec. 1982
Joined NEC Corporation
Jul.
1995
General Manager, Ultra Large Scale Integrated
Circuits Research Department, Microelectronics
Research Laboratories, NEC Corporation
Apr. 2001
General Manager, Research Planning Division,
Central Research Laboratories, NEC
Takemitsu Kunio
Corporation
(January 5, 1955)
Jan.
2004
Associate Senior Vice President, Executive
General Manager, Central Research
7,400
[Re-elected]
Laboratories, NEC Corporation
shares
[Outside Director]
Apr. 2010
Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation
[Independent Officer]
Jun.
2010
Senior Vice President and Member of the
4
Board, NEC Corporation
Jun.
2011
Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation
May 2013
Associate Senior Vice President, NEC
Corporation
Apr. 2017
Advisor, NEC Corporation (Retired)
Jun.
2019
Outside Director of the Company (to present)
Reasons for recommendation of candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles
Mr. Takemitsu Kunio has extensive experience and a broad perspective in technological development
and its commercialization, creation and development of new business areas, business management, and
other areas at a major electronics manufacturer. Since June 2019, as an Outside Director of the
Company, he has provided meaningful opinions and advice for the development of business overall.
The Company recommends him as a candidate for Outside Director because the Company believes that
he will continue to offer precious recommendations for its efforts toward sustainable growth and
improvement of medium- to long-term corporate value.
Notes: 1. There are no special interests between Mr. Takemitsu Kunio and the Company.
- Mr. Takemitsu Kunio is currently in office as an Outside Director of the Company and will have served for five years as an Outside Director at the end of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Mr. Takemitsu Kunio served at NEC Corporation. Although the Company has transactions with NEC Corporation such as product sales, the amount of transactions accounts for less than 0.01% of the respective consolidated net sales of the Company and NEC Corporation. The Company therefore judges that such a transactional relationship does not have an effect on the independence of Mr. Takemitsu Kunio.
- The Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. Takemitsu Kunio pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to limit his liability for damages to the Company as stipulated in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the said Act to the limit specified by laws and regulations, and plans to continue such agreement if he is re-elected.
- The Company has registered Mr. Takemitsu Kunio as an independent officer with the Tokyo Stock Exchange pursuant to the regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If Mr. Takemitsu Kunio is re- elected, the Company plans to re-nominate him as an independent officer.
Name
Career summary, position, assignments and
Number of the
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Company held
Apr. 1981
Joined Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2015
Corporate Vice President, General Manager,
Legal Department, Administration & CSR
Division, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
May 2015
Corporate Vice President, Deputy General
Manager, Strategy Division and Head of
Working-style Reform Project Team,
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Oct.
2017
Corporate Vice President, Deputy General
Manager, Strategy Division and General
Masako Tanaka
Manager, Human Resource Department,
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
(December 4, 1958)
Apr. 2021
Corporate Vice President, Deputy General
0
Manager, Business Basic Transformation
[Re-elected]
shares
Division, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
[Outside Director]
Jun.
2021
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory
[Independent Officer]
Committee Member), Howa Machinery, Ltd.
5
(to present)
Mar. 2022
Corporate Vice President, Furukawa Electric
Co., Ltd. (Retired)
Jun.
2022
Outside Director of the Company (to present)
Oct. 2023
Outside Director, UCHIDA YOKO CO., Ltd.
(to present)
(Significant concurrent positions)
Outside Director, UCHIDA YOKO CO., Ltd.
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee
Member), Howa Machinery, Ltd.
Reasons for recommendation of candidate for Outside Director and outline of expected roles
Ms. Masako Tanaka has extensive experience and a broad perspective in the human resource
department, the CSR division, the legal department, etc. of a major non-ferrous metal manufacturer.
Since June 2022, as an Outside Director of the Company, she has provided meaningful opinions and
advice for the promotion of work-style reform and diversity.
The Company recommends her as a candidate for Outside Director because the Company believes that
she will continue to offer precious recommendations for its efforts toward sustainable growth and
improvement of medium- to long-term corporate value.
Notes: 1. There are no special interests between Ms. Masako Tanaka and the Company.
- Ms. Masako Tanaka is currently in office as an Outside Director of the Company and will have served for two years as an Outside Director at the end of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Ms. Masako Tanaka served at Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Although the Company has transactions with Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. such as product sales, the amount of transactions accounts for less than 0.01% of the respective consolidated net sales of the Company and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. The Company therefore judges that such transactional relationship does not have an effect on the independence of Ms. Masako Tanaka.
- The Company has entered into an agreement with Ms. Masako Tanaka pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to limit her liability for damages to the Company as stipulated in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the said Act to the limit specified by laws and regulations, and plans to continue such agreement if she is re-elected.
- The Company has registered Ms. Masako Tanaka as an independent officer with the Tokyo Stock Exchange pursuant to the regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If Ms. Masako Tanaka is re- elected, the Company plans to re-nominate her as an independent officer.
