This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code: 6986)

June 6, 2024

(Start Date of Electronic Provision Measures: June 5, 2024)

To Our Shareholders

Motoaki Arima

President and Representative Director,

Chief Executive Officer

Futaba Corporation

629 Oshiba, Mobara, Chiba, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 81st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to notify you that the 81st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below.

The Company has taken measures for electronic provision in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders and has posted the matters to be provided electronically on the website below as "NOTICE OF THE 81st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website: https://www.futaba.co.jp/ir/library/005657

They are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

Please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) shown below, enter "Futaba Corporation" in "Issue name (company name)" or "6986" (half-width characters) in "Code," and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to confirm the information listed there.

TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below, and exercise your voting rights by no later than 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Japan Time).

Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Reception desk opens at 9:00 a.m.) Place: Hall, 3 rd floor, Main Building of the Company

629 Oshiba, Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, Japan