Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Futaba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6986   JP3824400000

FUTABA CORPORATION

(6986)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/14
754 JPY   +1.34%
10/05Digi-Key Electronics Announces Partnership with Futaba for the Digi-Key Marketplace
CI
09/29FUTABA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/29FUTABA : Summer vacation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Futaba : Notice of Website Renewal

10/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notice of Website Renewal

Thank you very much for the continuous business with us.

We are happy to inform you that we have renewed the contents and design of our official website to make it easier to browse and more comfortable for you.

Date and Time of Renewal

We renewed the website at 8:00 am (JST) on Friday, the 15th day of October, 2021.

* Old site pages may be displayed because of some reasons such as your PC/smartphone environment.
In that case, please try to access again after a while.

Precautions

For a while after renewal, upon accessing the old site, you may automatically be redirected to new URL.
If you have bookmarked our website, please bookmark new one again.

User Registration

With the website renewal, any and all user registration information on old website has been reset.
For downloading any information materials, you will need to go through user registration process again.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Disclaimer

Futaba Corporation published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUTABA CORPORATION
10/05Digi-Key Electronics Announces Partnership with Futaba for the Digi-Key Marketplace
CI
09/29FUTABA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/29FUTABA : Summer vacation
PU
07/13FUTABA : New Product Release 2-inch 256RGB × 64 Full-Color Organic Light-Emitting Diode Di..
PU
07/09EVA PRECISION INDUSTRIAL : to Swing Back to Profit in First Half; Shares Close 4% Lower
MT
04/19EVA PRECISION INDUSTRIAL : Unit to Buy Office Equipment Firm for Nearly $9 Million
MT
03/30FUTABA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Futaba Corporation cancelled the acquisition of SBY Co., Ltd. from G Three Holdings Cor..
CI
2020FUTABA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020FUTABA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 48 826 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2021 -5 430 M -47,5 M -47,5 M
Net cash 2021 40 400 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,59x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 31 983 M 281 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 111
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart FUTABA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Futaba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTABA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Motoaki Arima President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Ishikawa Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hiromitsu Shimano Manager-Technology Development & Solutions
Masayuki Nakamura Executive Officer & GM-Operations Management
Hiroshi Shomura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTABA CORPORATION-15.47%281
KEYENCE CORPORATION12.60%139 388
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.86%92 699
EATON CORPORATION PLC27.68%63 634
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.36%62 611
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.31%56 642