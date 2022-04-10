FC Porto: U-15 will play in the u.s. tournament invited by the MLS

The FC Porto Under15 team will be fighting for the Generation Adidas Cup, a prestigious youth competition organized by the Major League Soccer, which will take place between April 9th and 17th, at the Toyota Stadium, in Frisco, Texas.



In total, 80 clubs, from several countries and different continents, will participate in the tournament, which is divided into two groups (Under15 and Under17), with FC Porto

This experience in the United States is seen by Fernando Gomes, FC Porto's director for the youth teams, as an "enriching opportunity, not just for our club, but also for the FC Porto brand and for our athletes".



"It is important to be invited and to play international tournaments. For the players, this will be a remarkable experience in their individual growth, both as athletes and as a person, because they will have the opportunity to compete in and experience different realities, both on and off the pitch, which will help them grow sportingly and socially," he said.



Fred Lipka, MLS Vice President of Player Youth and Development, stated that the 13 years' history this event has makes it a reference in youth football. "It is the stage to show the new generations of stars both from the academies of MLS clubs and from top clubs from around the world. This year, the tournament was expanded to 80 teams, which will only heighten the level of competition," he explained.



This tournament, which comes at the same time several players from the Under15 team to the national squad, will mostly serve to prepare for the final stage of the National Championship, the main focus of the group.



FC Porto is in Group G, along with Philadelphia Union (match on April 9), Portland Timbers (April 10) and Atlanta United FC (April 11).