    FCP   PTFCP0AM0008

FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO - FUTEBOL, SAD

(FCP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/08 10:30:25 am EDT
0.9900 EUR   +7.61%
04/05FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO FUTEBOL SAD : “It is important to keep both hands firmly on the wheel”
PU
04/05FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO FUTEBOL SAD : “We will play every match as if they were finals”
PU
04/05FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO FUTEBOL SAD : Every three
PU
FC Porto: U-15 will play in the u.s. tournament invited by the MLS

04/10/2022 | 04:59am EDT
April 10, 2022 9:37 AM Dragons are one of the four European teams in the competition

The FC Porto Under15 team will be fighting for the Generation Adidas Cup, a prestigious youth competition organized by the Major League Soccer, which will take place between April 9th and 17th, at the Toyota Stadium, in Frisco, Texas.

In total, 80 clubs, from several countries and different continents, will participate in the tournament, which is divided into two groups (Under15 and Under17), with FC Porto
This experience in the United States is seen by Fernando Gomes, FC Porto's director for the youth teams, as an "enriching opportunity, not just for our club, but also for the FC Porto brand and for our athletes".

"It is important to be invited and to play international tournaments. For the players, this will be a remarkable experience in their individual growth, both as athletes and as a person, because they will have the opportunity to compete in and experience different realities, both on and off the pitch, which will help them grow sportingly and socially," he said.

Fred Lipka, MLS Vice President of Player Youth and Development, stated that the 13 years' history this event has makes it a reference in youth football. "It is the stage to show the new generations of stars both from the academies of MLS clubs and from top clubs from around the world. This year, the tournament was expanded to 80 teams, which will only heighten the level of competition," he explained.

This tournament, which comes at the same time several players from the Under15 team to the national squad, will mostly serve to prepare for the final stage of the National Championship, the main focus of the group.

FC Porto is in Group G, along with Philadelphia Union (match on April 9), Portland Timbers (April 10) and Atlanta United FC (April 11).

Futebol Clube do Porto - Futebol SAD published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 08:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 154 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2021 33,4 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net Debt 2021 298 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,3 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 7,49%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jorge Nuno de Lima Pinto da Costa Chairman
Adelino Sá e Melo Caldeira Vice Chairman
Reinaldo da Costa Teles Pinheiro Non-Executive Director
Fernando Manuel dos Santos Gomes Director & Investor Relations Contact
Luís Manuel Beleza de Vasconcelos Gonçalves Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO - FUTEBOL, SAD28.57%24
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-9.66%88 621
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.15.47%58 989
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-0.51%28 003
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-9.14%14 069
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-25.43%9 925