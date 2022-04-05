Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD : Every three

FC Porto reached the 56th consecutive matchday without losing in the championship and matched a record that stood unbeatable for almost four and a half decades. Facing Santa Clara at home, for matchday 28, the leaders of the competition won 3-0, reaching the third match in a row without conceding goals and got three more points - restoring the advantage of six - in the fight for the main objective of the season. Fábio Vieira (twice) and Zaidu were the blue and white players with the best aim on a cold, but historic night that also ended with FC Porto becoming the best attack of the competition.



Sérgio Conceição was banned, for his fifth yellow card, seen on the last matchday, but sent in the same team that won at Estádio do Bessa, being replaced by Vítor Bruno in the dugout. And that's from where the assistant coach saw Evanilson make the first warning, with a shot on target. The second warning came from Fábio Vieira and it was a premonition for what was to come: from the left wing, the number 50 shot just wide of the post. Close to the 30 minutes mark, there was a lot of action close to the North goal. Zaidu was tackled in the area - with referee António Nobre ignoring the hundreds of requests for a penalty -, Pepê shot weak from good position, allowing Marco to save it, and, finally, Evanilson was unable to make the best out of a dangerous cross from Zaidu to a good area.



The scoreboard was opened 37 minutes in, thanks to a play made in Olival. A free-kick on the left wing, Vitinha played to the side to the also youngster Fábio Vieira and the talented winger shot perfectly into the back of the net. The blue and white play that followed that one had a different setting, but a similar outcome: an over-ambitious counterattack from the visitors ended with Pepê regaining possession of the ball, then there was a shot at the top bar, and finally Fábio Vieira made it count on the spare ball (2-0).



In the second-half, in a move more common in beach football, Vitinha had the chance for the third, but the top bar stopped the shot, which was deflected by an opponent. Before the hour mark, Matheus Uribe was injured, and had to be replaced by Marko Grujic, a substitution that preceded the one that took João Mário out and sent in Mehdi Taremi, moving Pepê to the right wing. In the last ten minutes, Portugal's best goalkeeper - Diogo Costa, of course - received a standing ovation for the great save that kept a clean sheet. Having just entered side with Francisco Conceição, Galeno took off in speed, down the right wing, forced the goalkeeper to get a good save, but Zaidu sealed the result at 3-0. There are six more finals to go until the end of the League, the first of which is scheduled for 18h00, on Sunday in Guimarães.