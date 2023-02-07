Advanced search
    FCP   PTFCP0AM0008

FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO - FUTEBOL, SAD

(FCP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:30:13 2023-02-07 am EST
1.100 EUR   +10.00%
12:19pFutebol Clube Do Porto Futebol Sad : FC Porto joins the latest european project on environmental management in sports
PU
2022Futebol Clube do Porto - Futebol, S.A.D. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Futebol Clube do Porto - Futebol, S.A.D. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD : FC Porto joins the latest european project on environmental management in sports

02/07/2023 | 12:19pm EST
February 7, 2023 5:10 PM FC Porto is proud to announce its adherence to and participation as a pilot partner in the ACCESS project.

This engagement doesn't only complement the recently launched initiatives and projects locally but, at the same time, it further demonstrates and proves the FC Porto's strategic directions towards improving environmental management in operations and governance and becoming a benchmark when it comes to environmental sustainability in sports nationally.

As a sport organisation on the project, FC Porto will participate in a Europe-wide screening of current environmental practices and principles in stadium sports - including mobility, food and beverage consumption, event management as well as facilities and infrastructure maintenance among others. By working with proven and experienced organisations such as ACR+ from Brussels and Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, this screening will allow FC Porto to identify the hotpots and potentials for environmental improvements and launch a cross-sectoral cooperation with the local and regional authorities to find solutions and define action plans which both sides would mutually benefit from. As an added value of being a partner on the project, FC Porto will also attend valuable tailor-made training sessions and partake in international mobility opportunities and study visits, as the project also includes Gaelic Athletic Association and the Welsh and Danish Football Associations.

"Keeping in mind the pillars that sustain FC Porto (rigor, competence, passion and ambition), we intend to demonstrate leadership and commitment to sustainability by using sporting and cultural events as a stage to echo this type of initiative.
We believe that the effectiveness of the messages related to sustainability conveyed by the sports and cultural universe, where emotion is present, may lead to the necessary changes in environmental behavior.
Increasing the competence and awareness of clubs and federations and their cities, with disruptive, innovative and ambitious actions in the field of sustainability of sports and cultural events, is one of our main goals."

At the end of the project, which ends in May 2025, FC Porto expects to gain sufficient intelligence and knowledge as well as acquire skills to become the beacon of environmental sustainability in Portugal and support members of its network to progress in the field of environmental management after having provoked certain mindsets in how sport events and all the operations around them are organised and governed.

Futebol Clube do Porto - Futebol SAD published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 17:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 144 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2022 20,8 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net Debt 2022 289 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 518
Free-Float 7,49%
Chart FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO - FUTEBOL, SAD
Futebol Clube do Porto - Futebol, SAD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO - FUTEBOL, SAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jorge Nuno de Lima Pinto da Costa Chairman
Adelino Sá e Melo Caldeira Vice Chairman
Fernando Manuel dos Santos Gomes Director & Investor Relations Contact
Luís Manuel Beleza de Vasconcelos Gonçalves Director
Vítor Manuel Martins Baia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO - FUTEBOL, SAD13.64%24
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.1.37%1 233
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-6.96%798
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH11.39%489
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE0.34%273
AFC AJAX NV7.80%231