Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD : “Everyone did well and is committed”

After the big win over Portimonense (7-0), Fábio Vieira and Marko Grujic, winners of the MVP Liga Portugal and Mérito e Valores Porto awards, respectively, voiced the happiness the team felt in getting three more points in the championship. The young midfielder stated that "everyone did well and is committed", that everyone is "there for the team", and reminded that "the victory is all that matters", while the number 16 talked of how the team "won only three more points", and that the blue and whites have to "stay focused", then looking ahead at the next challenge: "We have a very important match in four days, we want to go to the Cup final, as that's one of our objectives".



Fábio Vieira

"We knew that we depended only of ourselves to win this match, which was extremely important, as all matches will be until the end of the championship. We went in very strong, as planned, managed to get a goal and reached this fantastic victory. Anyone could have won this award, everyone did well and is committed. We scored, we assisted, we are all there for the team. It could have been anyone else winning this award, what matters is that we won."



Marko Grujic

"If you look only at goals scored, it was easy, but the truth is that we prepared for this match like we do for any other and the most important thing is that we got the three points. It's just three more points, and we have a very important match in four days, we want to go to the Cup final, it's one of our objectives. Scoring means a lot to me, everyone likes to play, and this goal motivates me to work and to try to get the coach to keep giving me opportunities. There are four matches left. We have two difficult away matches, and we have to be very focused. We are close, but we have to stay focused. I'm sure the coach will tell us to go in to win the match because FC Porto, especially at home, cannot play for a tie. We will try to win the match and move on to the final."