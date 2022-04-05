Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Futebol Clube do Porto - Futebol, SAD
  News
  Summary
    FCP   PTFCP0AM0008

FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO - FUTEBOL, SAD

(FCP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD : “It is important to keep both hands firmly on the wheel”

04/05/2022 | 06:18am EDT
April 4, 2022 11:13 PM Vítor Bruno talked of how the team deserved to win (3-0) over Santa Clara and has already set his eyes on the future

After the 3-0 victory over Santa Clara, Vítor Bruno started by stating that "the goal unlocked something that was difficult", helped in the tactic set up by the blue and whites, and added: "We deserved to win and the championship keeps going". About what is left in the championship, the coach assured that the dragons are "focused on the job" and reminded that "until the end, each victory will cost, as points are getting harder and harder to get". The coach also explained that "success goes through the concept of a team" before ending his speech with an analysis to the record of consecutive undefeated matches in the championship, matched tonight by FC Porto (56): "To be honest, that is an undeniable fact and it will be remembered (...), but what we want to leave a mark in the club in the end, to be able to add to its vast curriculum, another title of national champion".

Match analysis
"The goal unlocked something that was difficult, but we had tried before. Santa Clara, in the last 12 matches, lost only to Sporting and Benfica by one goal, as they are well organized, so it was important to keep our identity and build more inside plays than usual. It was important to attack from the inside without rushing our decisions and risking of getting caught in a counterattack, and, in that sense, even building from the defence, we were amazing. We had a set piece that unblocked the match, a moment created by the players, we scored a goal right after that one, so we got to halftime winning 2-0 and fully deserved it. In the second-half, we had a strong start, and then the game went quiet, but, close to the end, we were pointing forward, we scored the third goal, deserved to win and the championship keeps going."

Success in set-pieces
"We've been successful in set-pieces because we work hard on them, for us it's very important, it's a moment that ends up being decisive. Like I said, the first goal came from a set piece created by the players and the goal in the second-half, which was disallowed for offside on Pepe, was worked on. It comes from the inspiration of the coaching staff, from the analysis we do of where we can hurt the opponent, we try to prepare that in training sessions and we are fortunate to have performers like the ones we have."

Hands firmly on the lead and the key to success
"Rúben has a good way of communicating, he's intelligent, clever in his analysis. He cares about his team, we care about ours. We are very focused on our work, it is important to realise that, until the end, each victory will cost more, points are getting harder and harder to get. It is important to keep both hands firmly on the wheel, because we will have to keep fighting until the end. Success comes from the concept of team, it shows on the pitch in our behaviours and positioning. For us, this concept of team is the main key for success. The players have a great acceptance of the message we pass them. From then on, it's about deeply believing in what we do, knowing what we have to do on the pitch, so that, in the end, we can be happy celebrating."

The significance of matching the record of consecutive undefeated matches in the league
To be honest, it's an undeniable fact and it will go down in history. But in the same way that we broke a record today, it will be broken in the future too. What we want is to leave a mark in the club in the end, to be able to add to its vast curriculum, another title of national champion, that's what we want to do."

