Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD : “We fully deserved to win and it was another battle won”

This Saturday, FC Porto proved to be insatiable in the victory over Portimonense (7-0), at Estádio do Dragão, for matchday 30 of the Portugal Bwin League. After the match that allowed the blue and whites to increase the lead over Sporting to nine points, on condition, Sérgio Conceição praised the way the players made "the match look easy", making use of "all offensive power and ability to create goal situations". With the championship nearing the end, the coach took the opportunity to make a warning: "These three points have the same value as the three points we suffered to get at Estádio do Bessa and in Guimarães, so let's not start celebrating just yet".



The simplicity of a big win

"We made the match easy because we had a competitive attitude, as usual. In other matches, namely at Estádio do Bessa and in Guimarães, had we been more effective, we wouldn't have won by only one goal. Today, we showed all our attacking power and ability to create goal situations. We were balanced on the defence and strong in our reaction to losing the ball. The team didn't surprise me, we fully deserved to win and it was another battle won, but there are still four matches to go."



Attitude and commitment

"A strong attitude is the very least we demand. We don't have to think about winning by many, that we are playing in front of 48 thousand people or that we are playing at home. We have a group of 20 or so players and they all have the attitude we want and demand. You can make a technical mistake, but the commitment to what is requested of you has to be there in every single play. You can see that the players try to give their best from the first to the last minute. These three points have the same value as the three points we suffered to get at Estádio do Bessa and in Guimarães, so let's not start celebrating just yet."



Place guaranteed in the Champions League group stage

"I'm not the financial director, and my job is to give the maximum each day, together with the coaching team, the players and the remaining departments of the club, for the players to be at their best and for us to be in the biggest club competition in the world. I'm happy for that, but I'm only looking at the number of points needed to win the championship, which is our biggest objective."



Next up is the 2nd leg of the semi-finals of the Portuguese Cup

"Now we will prepare well for Thursday's match, as Sporting is a very strong rival and will demand the best from us."



A word to Académica

"First of all, I hope everyone enjoys the Easter. Then, I want to send my deepest sympathy for Académica and their supporters, as it is a club for which I have a lot of affection. It makes me sad that Académica has been relegated."