    FCP   PTFCP0AM0008

FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO - FUTEBOL, SAD

(FCP)
Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD : “We will play every match as if they were finals”

04/05/2022 | 06:18am EDT
April 4, 2022 10:46 PM Pepê, Fábio Vieira and Zaidu talked of the importance of the victory over Santa Clara (3-0) for matchday 28 of the League

After the victory over Santa Clara (3-0), Pepê talked of what the group had in mind, before the match, the "seven finals" missing until the end of the championship, and that everyone knew that facing the team from the Azores would be "a very difficult match" to win; the winger also looked ahead at the future: "We have to focus on the next match now, so we are going to rest and keep working to keep winning". Fábio Vieira, named MVP by the League, pointed out that he always tries "to give his best to the team", adding that the blue and white players managed "to control the match at all times" and "deserved to win". Zaidu, named Merit and Porto Values, was "very happy" with the victory and with the individual performance, stating: "Today I gave everything for my team and I want to do everything so we can win the championship".

Pepê
"We knew it was going to be a very difficult match, Santa Clara is a good team. We knew we had seven finals, and now six, and we will play every match as if they were finals, match by match, and we know we are closer to the goal. Six points is a reasonable advantage, but nothing is won yet, we have to focus on the next match, so we will rest and keep working to keep winning. It was calm [the post-operation period], I had the support of the medical team, everyone helped me and gave me tranquillity so that everything would go well. I did my job to be able to play again. It's uncomfortable playing with the mask on, you sweat a lot, but you get used to it. What matters is that we do our best on the pitch."

Fábio Vieira
"I'm just another one to help, it's my job here, I always try to give my best contribution to the team. It was an important victory after the international duty, we set our game, we were very good, we got the goal and from then on, we were always able to control the match. We deserved to win."

Zaidu
"I'm very happy, what really matters is that we got the three points in front of our fans. I played at Santa Clara, but today I gave everything for my team and I want to give everything for us to win the championship. I will place this award at home in front of my television."

Disclaimer

Futebol Clube do Porto - Futebol SAD published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 10:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
