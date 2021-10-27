Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Futu Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUTU   US36118L1061

FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FUTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China warns unlicensed online brokerages they are breaking the law

10/27/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Online brokerages not licensed in China are conducting illegal businesses if they serve Chinese clients via the internet, a Chinese central banker said, in the first official comment on recent reports flagging regulatory risks facing firms such as U.S.-listed Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding.

"Cross-border online brokerages are driving in China without driver's license. They're conducting illegal financial activities," Sun Tianqi, head of the Financial Stability Department of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a speech, according to a transcript released on Wednesday.

Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks as China's new personal data privacy law takes effect on Nov. 1, the official People's Daily said in an analysis on its website on Oct 14.

Nasdaq-listed shares of Futu and Fintech have since plunged, amid concern that the sector will be next in Beijing's regulatory crosshairs. China has launched a flurry of crackdowns targeting sectors ranging from technology to cryptocurrency to property.

Speaking at the Bund Summit in Shanghai over the weekend, PBOC's Sun said that some online brokerages, with only overseas licenses, serve mainly mainland Chinese investors, allowing them to trade U.S. and Hong Kong stocks.

Without identifying the firms, Sun said that 80% of accounts of a brokerage registered in the Cayman Islands were opened by mainland clients, while the ratio is 55% for another Hong Kong-registered brokerage.

"Financial licenses have national boundaries," Sun said.

"Overseas institutions with only overseas licenses conducting business in mainland China is illegal financial activity."

The transcript of Sun's speech was released on the website of the Finance 40 Forum, which organised the summit.

Futu said in its 2020 annual report that it primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population and a large number of its clients are mainland Chinese citizens.

Futu said it does not believe it engages in securities brokerage business in China by redirecting users and clients to open accounts and make transactions outside China but said there were regulatory risks. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 1.59% 17.91 Real-time Quote.0.00%
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.81% 67.02 Delayed Quote.46.49%
All news about FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
10/27China warns unlicensed online brokerages they are breaking the law
RE
10/25SOFTBANK : UJU Launches Up to $141.5 Million Hong Kong IPO, Gets TikTok Owner as Cornersto..
MT
10/20MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Surgical Robot Arm Launches Up to Nearly $201 Million Hong Kong IPO
MT
10/18FUTU : JP Morgan Starts Futu Holdings at Overweight with $114 Price Target
MT
10/18Barkin Open to Fed Taper; China's GDP Growth Slows; No Break Seen From Supply-Chain Tro..
DJ
10/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/15FUTU : Shares Drop After BofA Securities Rating Downgrade to Underperform From Buy
MT
10/15FUTU : BofA Securities Downgrades Futu Holdings to Underperform From Buy
MT
10/15Financial Stocks Rally Premarket Friday
MT
10/15FUTU : Financial
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 336 M 943 M 943 M
Net income 2021 3 136 M 403 M 403 M
Net cash 2021 75 753 M 9 739 M 9 739 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 76 456 M 9 830 M 9 829 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Futu Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 521,27 HKD
Average target price 1 022,05 HKD
Spread / Average Target 96,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leaf Hua Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur Yu Chen Chief Financial Officer
Ching-Yee Joey Head-Compliance
Vic Haixiang Li Independent Director
Pui Man Tam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED46.49%9 911
INTUIT INC.60.22%166 206
ADYEN N.V.40.00%96 281
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-19.26%75 605
WORLDLINE-30.47%21 274
STONECO LTD.-56.57%11 261