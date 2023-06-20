Advanced search
FUTU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 11, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Futu Holdings Limited Shareholders

06/20/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 27, 2020 to May 16, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 11, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FUTU:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/futu-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41025&from=4

Futu Holdings Limited NEWS - FUTU NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Futu Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Futu's business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead falsely characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Futu you have until August 11, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Futu securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FUTU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/futu-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41025&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/futu-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-11-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-futu-holdings-limited-shareholders-301855714.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer