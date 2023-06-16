Advanced search
05:46aFUTU Jakubowitz Law Reminds Futu Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 11, 2023
PR
06/15Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06/15The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) on Behalf of Investors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FUTU Jakubowitz Law Reminds Futu Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 11, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/futu-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40896&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Futu between April 27, 2020 and May 16, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 11, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Futu Holdings Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Futu's business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead falsely characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/futu-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-futu-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-11-2023-301852661.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
