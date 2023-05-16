Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Futu Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUTU   US36118L1061

FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FUTU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:11:22 2023-05-16 pm EDT
41.33 USD   -4.22%
02:32pFutu Loss Alert : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Futu Holdings Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – FUTU
BU
09:20aSector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
08:52aSector Update: Financial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

FUTU LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Futu Holdings Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – FUTU

05/16/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) resulting from allegations that Futu may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Futu securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16261 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 16, 2023, Futu issued a press release announcing the decision to remove “the Futubull app from app stores in Mainland China from May 19, 2023. In response to the Chinese Securities and Regulatory Commission’s (the “CSRC”) rectification requirements on cross-border securities business, Futu will remove the Futubull app from app stores in Mainland China in order to bring its operations into full compliance with such regulatory principle.

On this news, Futu’s stock price stock price fell more than 4% in intraday trading on May 16, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:32pFutu Loss Alert : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Futu Holdings Limited Investo..
BU
09:20aSector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
08:52aSector Update: Financial
MT
07:56aFutu Plans to Remove Futubull App in Mainland China
MT
07:35aMoomoo Expands Into Malaysia Following Success In Singapore
PR
06:56aMoomoo Expands Into Malaysia Following Success In Singapore
PR
06:01aFutu Announces Plan for App Removal in Mainland China App Stores
GL
05/11Futu to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 24, 2023
GL
04/24Futu Holdings Limited Announces Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Yea..
GL
04/10Moomoo Launches Virtual Stocks Competition During Financial Literacy Month
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 804 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
Net income 2023 3 637 M 464 M 464 M
Net cash 2023 53 523 M 6 828 M 6 828 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47 228 M 6 025 M 6 025 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 -2,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 784
Free-Float 6,68%
Chart FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Futu Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 338,24 HKD
Average target price 473,17 HKD
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leaf Hua Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur Yu Chen Chief Financial Officer
Vic Haixiang Li Independent Director
Pui Man Tam Independent Director
Nineway Jie Zhang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED6.15%6 025
INTUIT INC.9.50%119 572
ADYEN N.V.11.58%48 430
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-18.16%32 898
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.71.44%13 341
WORLDLINE9.03%12 201
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer