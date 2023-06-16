Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Futu Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUTU   US36118L1061

FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FUTU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:17:03 2023-06-16 am EDT
41.78 USD   -1.78%
Futu Holdings Ltd.: Please contact the Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Law Firm to recover your losses; August 11, 2023 deadline

06/16/2023 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Futu Holdings Ltd. (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Futu securities between April 27, 2020 and May 16, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/futu.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Futu's business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead falsely characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/futu or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Futu you have until August 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 264 M 1 184 M 1 184 M
Net income 2023 3 901 M 499 M 499 M
Net cash 2023 56 092 M 7 171 M 7 171 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 46 453 M 5 938 M 5 938 M
EV / Sales 2023 -1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 -2,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 784
Free-Float 6,68%
Managers and Directors
Leaf Hua Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur Yu Chen Chief Financial Officer
Vic Haixiang Li Independent Director
Pui Man Tam Independent Director
Nineway Jie Zhang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED4.62%5 938
INTUIT INC.17.24%127 794
ADYEN N.V.25.68%54 810
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-19.38%32 021
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.82.11%13 535
WORLDLINE-4.02%10 792
