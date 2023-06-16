Advanced search
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) on Behalf of Investors

06/16/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Futu investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Futu-Holdings-Limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On October 28, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that “[a] senior official at China’s central bank said cross-border online brokerages operating in mainland China were acting illegally,” and specified that Futu “[directs] prospective clients in mainland China to open trading accounts in Hong Kong.” On this news, Futu’s stock price fell $8.55, or 12.8%, to close at $58.47 per ADS on October 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 17, 2021, after market hours, Reuters reported that “Chinese officials are planning to ban online brokerages such as Futu . . . from offering offshore trading services to mainland clients, the latest development in a broad regulatory crackdown that has roiled a wide range of sectors over the past year.” On this news, Futu’s stock price fell $0.45, or 1.2%, to close at $38.18 on December 18, 2021.

Then, on December 30, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that the China Securities Regulatory Commission had determined that Futu’s “act of offering offshore securities-trading services to clients in mainland China doesn’t comply with the country’s laws and regulations.” On this news, Futu’s stock price fell $18.26, or 31%, to close at $40.65 per ADS on December 20, 2022.

Then, on May 16, 2023, Reuters reported that Futu would be removing its app in mainland China. On this news, Futu’s stock price fell $1.91, or 4.4%, to close at $41.24 per ADS on May 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Futu should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
