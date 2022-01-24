Hong Kong's First Virtual Investment Forum: From SPAC To Metaverse held Jan 20

HONG KONG , Jan 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - - Hong Kong's 2022 Virtual Investment Forum "Invest For A Better World With Innovation: From SPAC To Metaverse" was held on January 20 , the first regional event aligning investors in the Metaverse with startups seeking funding. The Forum was co-organized by LBS Communications with New Vision Asset Management and Mileage Communications ( Singapore ), with the support of media platform partners Futu and Hong Kong Economic Digest.

Distinguished speakers were invited to tap the hottest topics in the capital markets: SPACs and Metaverse. The morning session featured SPAC best practice. Mr Claudius Tsang , CEO at A SPAC (Holdings) considered SPAC listings; Mr Robson Lee , Partner at Gibson Dunn and Mr Gordon Tsang , Partner at Stevenson Wong & Co, hit SPAC listings, de-SPAC transactions and risk factors from US, Hong Kong and Singapore perspectives. Mr. Yiu Ting Tsoi , President and CFO, Sieger Acquisition , spoke on IR strategy in the positioning of SPACs.

The afternoon session focused on Metaverse investment. Mr James Lei , a Director at Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), spoke on effective real strategies to ride the Metaverse wave; Mr Gilbert Ng , Co-Founder of P.Mari , described compliance trends and regulatory directions in the virtual asset industry; Mr Robert Luo , Co-founder of NVC Media, introduced GameFi, the most advanced virtual development trend; and Mr Evan Auyang, Group President at Animoca Brands , introduced Animoca's unique investment strategies, limited not only to the hottest metaverse, Sandbox.

Panel discussions covered SPAC and de-SPAC, strategies for maximizing returns by investors, strategies for start-ups, and strategies for investing in the Metaverse. Panelists shared personal experiences and unique insights from the forum's warm, comfortable atmosphere. More than 300 institutional investors, listed company executives and start-up representatives attended the 2022 Virtual Investment Forum , with many gathering in the virtual lounge area afterwards for further discussions around the Metaverse.

Ms Joanne Chan , Managing Director at LBS Communications , said, "Metaverse has become an inevitable topic in the investment community - it's a new field which Big Tech and gaming companies are competing to develop. Even the most renowned companies have acquired virtual brands to tap this market. At the same time, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has formally implemented a SPAC listing mechanism. This means that many innovative, emerging companies will become M&A targets, providing an additional financing channel for those that are interested in entering the Metaverse.

"LBS proposed the virtual SPAC To Metaverse Forum in Hong Kong , inviting experts and investors to share knowledge and insights from a forward-looking perspective, creating an effective communications platform for the capital markets, disseminating investment information in sync with the times, and winning community recognition for the first event of its kind. In the era of diversified development in capital markets, we are happy that start-ups in emerging industries can gain sustainable momentum and happy to see greater opportunity for investors and for enterprises, achieving a win-win situation," said Ms Chan .

"After 11 years, LBS continues in its service mission to 'Leverage Big Strategy': improving traditional communications and IR services by expanding its investor networks around the world, staying on top of latest developments and apprising of market trends, continuing to expand our business and service coverage so that we are able to follow our clients' strategies and maximize them to effect. ESG, for example, helps companies explore advantages in fields of sustainable development, and creates new opportunities for our clients to communicate with investors. LBS hopes the Forum series will continue to uncover opportunities, and develop diverse information exchange channels," Ms Chan said.

Distinguished speakers, SPAC morning session

-- Mr Claudius Tsang , CEO, A SPAC (Holdings) Group Corp

-- Mr Robson Lee , Partner, Gibson Dunn (Leading law firm in Singapore )

-- Mr Gordon Tsang , Partner, Stevenson, Wong & Co. (Leading law firm in Hong Kong )

-- Mr Yiu Ting Tsoi , CEO of HB Ventures

-- Mr Gary Chan , CEO, Greater China , The CFO Centre

Distinguished speakers, Metaverse afternoon session

-- Mr Evan Auyang, Group President, Animoca Brands

-- Mr Ben Caselin, Head of Research & Strategy, Atom Asset Exchange (AAX)

-- Mr Wuszt Wu, Head of Huobi Key Accounts, Asia Pacific , Huobi Global

-- Mr Fred Wong , Founder and CIO, eFusion Capital

-- Dr James Lei , Chief Technical Adviser of Joint Labs in Asia , Ether Data

-- Mr Kenneth Wang , CPO and Investment Manager, New Vision

-- Mr Gilbert Ng , Founder, Mura Capital and crypto legal consultant

-- Mr Robert Luo , Co-Founder, NVC Media

Featured HK Startups, Unicorns

-- Avalon Biomedical Management - Public health and infection control

-- RV Auto Tech - Automation robotics technologies and global SaaS platform

-- Prenetics - A major genetic testing company with a team of 700+ employees and operations across 9 regions; to list on Nasdaq following merger with Artisan Acquisition, a SPAC founded by Adrian Cheng

-- iRecycle - AI and big data analysis to maximize coverage and efficiency in recycling business

-- ESG Growth - First of its kind in HK, SaaS platform for in-house ESG data management

-- Neufast - Multi-lingual AI video and cloud solution provider with 50 years in data science & I/O Psychology

-- Digit Sense - Digitial transformation and total solutions provider with global presence

Featured Digital Assets Investments

-- New Vision - One-stop brokerage, fund management, and fintech trading solutions; a VC opportunity

-- NVC - GameFi Investment

-- Animoca Brands - Known as Sandbox' parent company, broad portfolio of blockchain games; prolific investor, 150+ investments in NFT-related blockchain companies

-- Huobi Global - World-leading cryptocurrency exchanges, digital asset management services; millions of users, 170 countries and regions

-- Huobi Tech - Leading provider of virtual asset services for professional and institutional investors around the world

-- AAX - Borderless exchange catering to global audience, powered by LSEG technology; offers high-yield savings packages, liquid futures markets, discounts on major tokens, range of on-ramps.

-- Ether Data - A decentralized computing ecosystem based on Ethereum Smart Contract technology, DSB (Disk Storage Banking)

'2022 Virtual Investment Forum - From SPAC To Metaverse' is online at: www.lbs-forum.com or http://forum.lbs-comm.com/home/index/en or Email: event@lbs-comm.com.

About LBS Communications Consulting Ltd / 'Leverage Big Strategies'

LBS Communications , governed by a mission to 'Leverage Big Strategies', is a strategic IR consultancy based in Hong Kong , with offices in Shenzhen , Shanghai and Beijing . Our talent is driving change for our clients. With two decades of experiences in investor and financial communications, we endeavor to service 'Sustainability Investor Relations', to join hands with our clients in making a better world. Our strategies and services are built to foster and bridge relationships between our clients and their multiple stakeholders. Our clientele spans power and utilities, medical, telecommunications and IT, retail and consumer, metals and resources, education and training, medical, hospitality and travel. We care for the value and manage the brands of our clients. Please read more at https://lbs-comm.com/. LBS is an exclusive PRGN agency (prgn.com) for Hong Kong and Greater China .

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.