Futura Medical PLC - Guildford, Surrey-based pharmaceutical company - Says it is encouraged by the early growth trajectory of erectile dysfunction treatment gel Eroxon following its recent launch. "Both initial orders of Eroxon by our partners and in-market demand have been in line with our expectations and should continue to build as partners expand sales channels, numbers of outlets and new geographies," it adds. Predicts that net revenue for the six months ending June 30 will be no less than GBP1.5 million. Says momentum continues to build as it enters the commercialisation phase and positions itself to receive its first significant revenue in 2023. It previously in April said that its 2022 pretax loss widened to GBP6.9 million from GBP5.8 million the year before.

Current stock price: 64.62 pence each, down 0.6% on Thursday afternoon in London

12-month change: more than doubled

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

