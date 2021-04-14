Log in
FUTURA MEDICAL PLC

FUTURA MEDICAL PLC

(FUM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Futura Medical : Investor Presentation year ended 31 December 2020

04/14/2021
PRELIMINARY RESULTS

12 months to 31 December 2020

14 April 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of the directors of Futura Medical plc (the "Company"). This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the shares of the Company nor a representation that any dealing in those shares is appropriate. The Company accepts no duty of care whatsoever to the reader of this presentation in respect of its contents and the Company is not acting in any fiduciary capacity. The information contained in the presentation has not been verified, nor does this presentation purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating whether or not to make an investment in the Company. In all cases potential investors should conduct their own investigations and analysis concerning the risks associated with investing in shares in the Company, the business plans, the financial condition, assets and liabilities and business affairs of the Company, and the contents of this presentation.

This presentation (including its contents) is confidential and is for distribution in the United Kingdom only, to persons who are authorised persons or exempted persons within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 or any Order made thereunder, or to persons of a kind described in Articles 19 or 49 or 50 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) and, if permitted by applicable law, for distribution outside the United Kingdom to professions or institutions whose ordinary business involves them in engaging in investment activities. It is not intended to be distributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other class of persons.

No offer or invitation or solicitation of any offer to acquire securities of the Company is being made now nor does this presentation constitute or form part of any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this presentation or any assumptions made as to its completeness and no warranty or representation is given by or on behalf of the Company nor its directors, employees, agents and advisors as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions, provided that nothing in this paragraph shall exclude liability for any representation or warranty made fraudulently. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date hereof. This presentation is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or advice by the Company or its advisers to potential investors to participate in any investment in the Company.

The contents of this presentation are confidential and must not be copied, published, reproduced, distributed or passed in whole or in part to others at any time by recipients. This presentation is being provided to recipients on the basis that they keep confidential any information contained herein or otherwise made available, whether oral or in writing, in connection with the Company.

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements. Whilst the directors believe all such statements to have been fairly made on reasonable assumptions, there can be no guarantee that any of them are accurate or that all relevant considerations have been included in the directors' assumptions; accordingly, no reliance whatsoever should be placed upon the accuracy of such statements, all of which are for illustrative purposes only, are based solely upon historic financial and other trends and information, including third party estimates, and may be subject to further verification. Neither the Company nor its directors makes any representation or warranty in respect of the accuracy, completeness or verification of the contents of the Presentation Materials.

In particular, this presentation should not be distributed, published or reproduced in whole or in part or disclosed by recipients to any other person or entity and, in particular, should not be distributed to United States residents, corporations, or other entities, US persons (as defined in Regulation S promulgated under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), persons with addresses in the United States of America (or any of its territories or possessions), Canada, Japan, the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Australia, or to any corporation, partnership or other entity created or organised under the laws thereof, or in any other country outside the United Kingdom where such distribution may lead to a breach of any law or regulatory requirement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company can distribute this document to US Persons (as defined above), persons with addresses in the United States of America (or its territories or possessions), United States residents, corporations or other entities if the Company is satisfied that an applicable exemption applies. Distribution of this document in the United States of America in the absence of such an applicable exemption may constitute a violation of United States securities law.

  1. CORPORATE OVERVIEW

ABOUT FUTURA - A CORPORATE OVERVIEW

FUNDAMENTALS

DERMASYS®

TRACK RECORD

PORTFOLIO

PRODUCTS

Futura is listed on AIM and located at the Research Park, Guildford

  • 'Virtual' organisation with 15 staff and low overheads
  • Significant outsourced infrastructure with over 30 consultants

Clinically proven transdermal science

  • DermaSys® is our proprietary patented transdermal technology platform
  • A versatile, clear, odourless gel which is uniquely formulated for each specific therapeutic indication

Clinically proven innovation using existing pharmaceutical compounds

  • Sexual health and pain relief focus
  • Late stage products with experienced Management Team

MED3000 - Topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED)

  • Highly differentiated treatment with a fast onset of action available without a doctor's prescription (OTC)
  • Begins to work immediately in some patients with 60% of patients seeing onset within 10 minutes

CBD100 - Topical gel containing cannabidiol

TPR100 - Topical gel containing diclofenac for the treatment of pain relief

STRATEGIC OUTLOOK

1

Exploiting the potential of our transdermal technology DermaSys® and enhancing

the Company's position as an innovative research and development company

2

3

4

Prioritising resource on our potential US$1 billion sales asset: MED3000, a fast acting topical gel to treat erectile dysfunction

Maximise MED3000 potential value by conducting FM71 in order to gain approval in the USA as a fast acting clinically proven treatment for ED available OTC1

Following EU approval concluding out-licensing deals to build sustainable long term

revenue stream and launch market validation ahead of US approval

5

Streamlining manufacturing to optimise cost of goods and build global brand

around the fast acting breakthrough technology that DermaSys® gives MED3000

1. OTC - without the need of a doctor's prescription.

Disclaimer

Futura Medical plc published this content on 14 April 2021


© Publicnow 2021
