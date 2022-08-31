Futura Medical's MED3000 on Track for US FDA Approval After Positive Study Results

By Kyle Morris

Futura Medical PLC said Wednesday that a study of its MED3000 product has returned highly positive results and that it remains on track to obtain U.S. FDA marketing authorization.

The London-listed company said the FM71 Phase 3 study of MED3000 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction achieved all primary and secondary endpoints and was in line with data from a previous Phase 3 study.

Marketing authorization in the U.S. for MED3000 remains on course for the first quarter of 2023, it said.

