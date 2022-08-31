Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Futura Medical plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUM   GB0033278473

FUTURA MEDICAL PLC

(FUM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-30 am EDT
37.00 GBX   +0.82%
02:47aFutura Medical's MED3000 on Track for US FDA Approval After Positive Study Results
DJ
02:46aFutura Medical Eyes Early 2023 US FDA Approval for Erectile Dysfunction Medication
MT
06/28Futura Medical plc Prepares for Initial Launches of MED3000
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Futura Medical's MED3000 on Track for US FDA Approval After Positive Study Results

08/31/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kyle Morris


Futura Medical PLC said Wednesday that a study of its MED3000 product has returned highly positive results and that it remains on track to obtain U.S. FDA marketing authorization.

The London-listed company said the FM71 Phase 3 study of MED3000 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction achieved all primary and secondary endpoints and was in line with data from a previous Phase 3 study.

Marketing authorization in the U.S. for MED3000 remains on course for the first quarter of 2023, it said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 0246ET

All news about FUTURA MEDICAL PLC
02:47aFutura Medical's MED3000 on Track for US FDA Approval After Positive Study Results
DJ
02:46aFutura Medical Eyes Early 2023 US FDA Approval for Erectile Dysfunction Medication
MT
06/28Futura Medical plc Prepares for Initial Launches of MED3000
CI
05/23Futura Medical Soars 19% On New Five-Year Licensing Deal for Erectile Dysfunction Drug
MT
05/23Futura Medical plc Announces Collaboration with Cooper Consumer Health to Commercialise..
CI
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Futura Medical plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
04/26Futura Medical plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/23Futura Medical Signs Up Menarini To Commercialize Erectile Dysfunction Drug In South Ko..
MT
03/23Futura Medical plc Announces Collaboration with A.Menarini Korea Ltd
CI
2021Futura Medical Shares Higher After ED Treatment Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 5,29 M 6,17 M 6,17 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart FUTURA MEDICAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Futura Medical plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURA MEDICAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 37,00 GBX
Average target price 109,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 195%
Managers and Directors
James Henry Barder Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Angela Hildreth COO, Secretary & Executive Director
John Milne Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Ken James Executive Director, Head-Research & Development
Jeffrey Robert Needham Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURA MEDICAL PLC-5.85%124
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.92%78 273
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS28.12%72 219
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-6.83%63 372
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-26.34%37 269
BIONTECH SE-42.95%35 148