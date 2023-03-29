Advanced search
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:00:59 2023-03-29 am EDT
45.05 GBX   +6.00%
04:54aFutura responds to US FDA on erectile dysfunction treatment
AN
03/14Futura Medical confirms Europe launch of MED3000; awaits FDA approval
AN
03/14Futura Medical expects FDA approval for topical ED treatment during Q2
AQ
Futura responds to US FDA on erectile dysfunction treatment

03/29/2023 | 04:54am EDT
Futura Medical PLC - Surrey, England-based sexual health-focused pharmaceutical company - Says it has submitted a full response to questions from the US Food & Drug Administration and confirmatory data regarding its MED3000 erectile dysfunction treatment. This is for the FDA to continue its review of the product. Notes that it expects the grant of the De Novo request in the second quarter of 2023. A De Novo classification by the FDA provides an alternate pathway to marketing approval for novel medical devices.

Current stock price: 45.24 pence, up 6.5% on Wednesday

12-month change: up 83%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

03/14Futura Medical Shares Drop as US Regulator Requests Further Data for MED3000
DJ
01/26TRADING UPDATES: Proton wins order; Caerus Mineral sells assets
AN
2022Futura Medical "on track" for launch in H1 2023
AQ
2022Futura Medical 'on track' for launch in H1 2023
EQ
2022Futura Medical Seeks US FDA Nod for Erectile Dysfunction Medication in Early 2023
MT
2022Futura Medical Seeks US Approval for Erectile-Dysfunction Treatment
DJ
2022Futura Medical plc Announces Application to the US FDA for MED3000
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,47 M -6,75 M -6,75 M
Net cash 2022 3,61 M 4,45 M 4,45 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart FUTURA MEDICAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Futura Medical plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURA MEDICAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 42,50 GBX
Average target price 121,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 185%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Henry Barder Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Angela Hildreth CFO, COO, Secretary & Executive Director
John Milne Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Ken James Executive Director, Head-Research & Development
Jeffrey Robert Needham Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURA MEDICAL PLC-16.99%151
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.62%88 259
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.47%80 534
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.27%34 578
BIONTECH SE-18.12%29 915
GENMAB A/S-12.41%24 453
