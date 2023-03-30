FuturAqua Ásványvíztermelo es Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Capital increase

Resolution No. 105/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered ordinary shares of the issuer FuturAqua Mineral Water Production and Asset

Management Public Limited Company (7011 Alap, Dózsa György út 81-83.) in an amount of 1,950,000 securities with a face value of HUF 5 giving a total face value of HUF 9,750,000 and modifies the Product List as of March 31, 2023 as follows.

Old data

New data

Number of securities listed 28,135,000 30,085,000

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading , reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, March 30, 2023

Richárd Végh

Chief Executive Officer

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.