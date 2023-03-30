Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. FuturAqua Ásványvíztermelo és Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUTURAQUA   HU0000107362

FUTURAQUA ÁSVÁNYVÍZTERMELO ÉS VAGYONKEZELO NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(FUTURAQUA)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
20.50 HUF   -6.82%
05:01aFuturaqua Ásványvíztermelo Es Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Capital increase
PU
01/17Futuraqua Ásványvíztermelo Es Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás
PU
01/12Futuraqua Ásványvíztermelo Es Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Capital increase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FuturAqua Ásványvíztermelo es Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Capital increase

03/30/2023 | 05:01am EDT
Resolution No. 105/2023 of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. introduces into exchange trading the dematerialised, registered ordinary shares of the issuer FuturAqua Mineral Water Production and Asset

Management Public Limited Company (7011 Alap, Dózsa György út 81-83.) in an amount of 1,950,000 securities with a face value of HUF 5 giving a total face value of HUF 9,750,000 and modifies the Product List as of March 31, 2023 as follows.

Old data

New data

Number of securities listed

28,135,000

30,085,000

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading , reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, March 30, 2023

Richárd Végh

Chief Executive Officer

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.

Disclaimer

FuturAqua Nyrt. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 09:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 9,00 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -139 M -0,39 M -0,39 M
Net cash 2021 1,79 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 545 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
EV / Sales 2020 5 723x
EV / Sales 2021 109x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float -
Chart FUTURAQUA ÁSVÁNYVÍZTERMELO ÉS VAGYONKEZELO NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
FuturAqua Ásványvíztermelo és Vagyonkezelo Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zsolt András Hajnal Chairman-Management Board
Lajos Molnár Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorinc Schalbert Member-Supervisory Board
Judit Klára Majorné Lövei Member-Supervisory Board
Róbert Ferenc Kis-Benedek Member-Management Board
