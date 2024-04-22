Future Arab Investment Company PSC is a Jordan-based company that specializes in the preparation and provision of investment project studies. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is also engaged in investment and general trading activities, as well as in developing, managing, marketing, and acquiring commercial, industrial and real estate projects. The Companyâs subsidiaries included Ithmar Food Stuff Company, Ithmar Company for Manufacturing and Distribution, Al Qouqa Commercial Company, Future Markets Trading Company and Damia for Agricultural Products, among others.

Sector Diversified Investment Services