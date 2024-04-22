FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

COMPANY

PM 03:27:26 2024-04-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 21-04-2024 03:27:26 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly

Meeting

Attached the Minutes of the Extraordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Assembly Meeting for FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT

-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ

COMPANY which was held on 21-04-2024 and after

.ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2024

approving it from Companies General Controller

Date of signature by company's controller: 21-04-2024

2024-04-21 :ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Amani shammout

Amani shammout :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

