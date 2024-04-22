FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
COMPANY
PM 03:27:26 2024-04-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 21-04-2024 03:27:26 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly
Meeting
Attached the Minutes of the Extraordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Assembly Meeting for FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT
-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ
COMPANY which was held on 21-04-2024 and after
.ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2024
approving it from Companies General Controller
Date of signature by company's controller: 21-04-2024
2024-04-21 :ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Amani shammout
Amani shammout :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
