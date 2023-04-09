Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Future Arab Investment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUTR   JO3125811013

FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY

(FUTR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
0.2900 JOD   -3.33%
07:46aFuture Arab Investment : G.a (futr) 2023 04 09
PU
07:46aFuture Arab Investment : G.a (futr) 2023 04 09
PU
07:26aFuture Arab Investment : Disclosure (FUTR) 2023 04 09
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Future Arab Investment : G.A (FUTR) 2023 04 09

04/09/2023 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

COMPANY

PM 02:17:30 2023-04-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 09-04-2023 02:17:30 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

COMPANY cordially invites you to attend the company's

-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ zoom ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04

12:00 on 26-04-2023 at zoom to discuss the following

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 26-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Amani shammout

Amani shammout :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Future Arab Investment Company PSC published this content on 09 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2023 11:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY
07:46aFuture Arab Investment : G.a (futr) 2023 04 09
PU
07:46aFuture Arab Investment : G.a (futr) 2023 04 09
PU
07:26aFuture Arab Investment : Disclosure (FUTR) 2023 04 09
PU
03/30Future Arab Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
03/30Future Arab Investment : Disclosure (FUTR) 2023 03 30
PU
03/30Future Arab Investment : Board Of Directors Decision-(FUTR)-2023-03-30
PU
02/01Future Arab Investment : Trading (FUTR) 2023 02 01
PU
2022Future Arab Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2022Future Arab Investment : Disclosure (FUTR) 2022 09 11
PU
2022Future Arab Investment : Board Of Directors Decision-(FUTR)-2022-09-11
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16,6 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net income 2022 0,57 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
Net Debt 2022 5,44 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,23 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Future Arab Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muneer Ahmad Mohammed Al-Quqa CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Raafat Samir Rafik Al-Zagha Chief Financial Officer
Awni Musa Abd Al-Raheem Al-Saket Chairman
Jamal Ahmed Yasi Saleh Independent Non-Executive Director
Fawzi Mohammad Abdul Rahim Al-Lauzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY-14.71%10
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED5.98%43 791
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-14.18%8 911
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.1.99%5 287
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.77%3 729
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-21.15%1 808
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer