FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

COMPANY

PM 04:36:40 2023-12-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 28-12-2023 04:36:40 PM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that saqer mustafa falah abdelfattah

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺡﻼﻓ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺮﻘﺻ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 28-12-2023 shares from company

ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-12-28

FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY(10051).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10051)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.075%

15001

562

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

562

15001

0.075%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Amani shammout

Amani shammout :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺆﺷ / ﺔﻳﺮﺸﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺆﺷ / ﺔﻳﺮﺸﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

