FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
COMPANY
PM 04:36:40 2023-12-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 28-12-2023 04:36:40 PM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that saqer mustafa falah abdelfattah
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺡﺎﺘﻔﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺡﻼﻓ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺮﻘﺻ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 28-12-2023 shares from company
ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-12-28
FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY(10051).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10051)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.075%
15001
562
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
562
15001
0.075%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Amani shammout
Amani shammout :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺆﺷ / ﺔﻳﺮﺸﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺆﺷ / ﺔﻳﺮﺸﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Future Arab Investment Company PSC published this content on 31 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2023 05:36:47 UTC.