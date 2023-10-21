Future Consumer Limited Announces Vacation of Office of Kishore Biyani as Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director and from the Committees

October 21, 2023 at 10:45 am EDT Share

Future Consumer Limited announced that the company has been informed by Mr. Kishore Biyani that he has incurred disqualification in terms of the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. In terms of the provisions of Section 167(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, his office of

Directorship as Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the company stands vacated from the date of October 21, 2023. Consequently, Mr. Kishore Biyani shall not hold directorship in the Company and also shall cease to be the member and Chairman of Stakeholders' Relationship and Share Transfer

Committee, member of Nomination and Remuneration /Compensation Committee, member of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and member and Chairman of Committee of Directors.