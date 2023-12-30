Future Consumer Limited is an India-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company is engaged in the business of branding, manufacturing, processing, selling and distribution of consumer products. The Companyâs product categories include food, home care, personal care and beauty. Its brands under food category consist of Tasty Treat, Golden Harvest and Golden Harvest Premium, Karmiq, Ektaa, Mother Earth, Desi Atta, Fresh & Pure, Sangi's Kitchen, Nilgiris, Sunkist and Veg Affaire. The Companyâs home care brands include Voom, CleanMate, CareMate, Prim, Pratha and Mysst. Its personal care and beauty brands include Think Skin, Kara, and TS. Its JV brands include Terra, Swiss Tempelle, Sensible Portions and Dreamery. Its Tasty Treat brand includes ready-to-eat indulgence categories, from biscuits to namkeens, beverages, sauces, ready-to-eat snacks, frozen snacks, candies, and mithai. The Company has a food processing unit, 22,000-ton storage capacity, and cold storage unit.

Sector Food Processing