Future Consumer Limited announced the Resignation of Ms. Neelam Chhiber as Independent Director and Chairperson and Member of Risk Management Committee and Nomination and Remuneration /Compensation Committee and Member of Audit Committee, Stakeholder' Relationship & Share Transfer Committee, Committee of Directors, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Asset Sale Committee of the Company, with effect from December 30, 2023.
December 30, 2023 at 12:14 pm EST
