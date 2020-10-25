Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Future Consumer Limited    533400   INE220J01025

FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED

(533400)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon wins arbitration order against Future's deal with Reliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A Singapore arbitration panel has put on hold Future Group's $3.38 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd, an interim win for Amazon.com Inc, which had alleged the deal between the Indian firms breached existing agreements.

Amazon received an emergency order to halt the companies from proceeding with the deal until an arbitration tribunal is formed, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Amazon last year bought a 49% stake in Future Coupons Ltd, which owns a 7.3% stake in Future Retail. In August, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance decided to buy retail, wholesale and some other businesses of Future Group in a deal valued at $3.38 billion, including debt.

But Amazon's investment came with contractual rights that include a right of first refusal and a non-compete-like pact, media had reported, and Amazon later started arbitration proceedings in Singapore.

"It's a comprehensive victory for Amazon," a source with direct knowledge of the decision said. "They've won an injunction to stop the deal."

Two sources familiar with the matter said the temporary injunction was not automatically enforceable in India and that the order would have to be ratified by an Indian court.

In a statement, Amazon said: "We are grateful for the order which grants all the reliefs that were sought. We remain committed to an expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process."

Reliance Retail intends to complete the transaction under the terms of the agreement with Future Group without any delay, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) said in a statement on Sunday.

"RRVL has entered into the transaction for acquisition of assets and business of Future Retail Limited under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law," the statement added.

Future Group was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Euan Rocha; Writing by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie and Peter Cooney)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.88% 3204.4 Delayed Quote.73.41%
FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED 4.89% 7.93 End-of-day quote.-64.76%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED 4.48% 10.03 End-of-day quote.-53.89%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED 3.46% 77.8 Delayed Quote.-77.23%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.29% 2113.05 Delayed Quote.40.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED
05:59pAmazon wins arbitration order against Future's deal with Reliance
RE
10/09Amazon India's payments unit gets $95.5 million from parent ahead of festive ..
RE
10/08Amazon moves against India's Future Group over Reliance deal
RE
10/07Amazon moves against India's Future Group over Reliance deal
RE
09/14BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES : Yet Another Good Day
AQ
09/01Reliance Retail to Acquire Retail & Wholesale Business and the Logistics & Wa..
AQ
08/31Future Group shares jump after Reliance deal for retail arm
RE
07/28India's Reliance to pay up to $3.6 bln for Future Group retail ops - Mint
RE
07/28Reliance to pay up to $3.6 billion for Future Group retail business - Mint
RE
07/28India's Reliance to pay up to $3.6 bln for Future Group retail ops - Mint
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 40 403 M 547 M 547 M
Net income 2020 -2 158 M -29,2 M -29,2 M
Net Debt 2020 4 852 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 234 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Consumer Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,93 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashni Biyani Kishore Director & Managing Director
Rajnikant Tirumala Sabnavis Chief Executive Officer
Ghyanendra Nath Bajpai Chairman
Ravin Rajendra Mody Chief Financial Officer
Kishore Laxminarayan Biyani Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED-64.76%206
NESTLÉ S.A.1.70%327 595
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.78%80 858
DANONE-30.83%39 295
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.37%38 352
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.35%37 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group