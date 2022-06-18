Future Consumer : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

Disclosures under Regulation 29(1)/29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

SHARES ACQUIRED / SHARES HELD AFTER DATE OF NAME(S) OF SHARES Holdings Prior to Acquisition/Disposal DISPOSED THE ACQUISITION/ CREDIT/DEBIT PROMOTER DISPOSAL OF SHARES IN COMPANY REGULATION AND/OR ACQUIRED / % OF % OF DEPOSITORY SYMBOL DISPOSED - NAME TYPE PERSONS IN TRANSACTION NUMBER % OF TOTAL NUMBER TOTAL NUMBER TOTAL ACCOUNT1/TRA PROMOTER TYPE EQUITY SHARE EQUITY EQUITY NSFER OF GROUP CAPITAL SHARE SHARE PHYSICAL CAPITAL CAPITAL SHARES FCONSUME Future VISTRA ITCL Consumer 29(2) Disposal 324312638 16.24 19761600 0.99 304551038 15.25 02-Jun-2022 R INDIA LIMITED Limited

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories