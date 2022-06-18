Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Future Consumer Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533400   INE220J01025

FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED

(533400)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
2.140 INR   -4.89%
01:24pFUTURE CONSUMER : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
06/17Future Consumer Limited Announces Resignation of Frederic De Mevius as Non-Executive, Non- Independent Director
CI
06/08CARE Maintains D Rating on Future Consumer's Bank Financing
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Future Consumer : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

06/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Disclosures under Regulation 29(1)/29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

SHARES ACQUIRED /

SHARES HELD AFTER

DATE OF

NAME(S) OF

SHARES

Holdings Prior to Acquisition/Disposal

DISPOSED

THE ACQUISITION/

CREDIT/DEBIT

PROMOTER

DISPOSAL

OF SHARES IN

COMPANY

REGULATION

AND/OR

ACQUIRED /

% OF

% OF

DEPOSITORY

SYMBOL

DISPOSED -

NAME

TYPE

PERSONS IN

TRANSACTION

NUMBER

% OF TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

ACCOUNT1/TRA

PROMOTER

TYPE

EQUITY SHARE

EQUITY

EQUITY

NSFER OF

GROUP

CAPITAL

SHARE

SHARE

PHYSICAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

SHARES

FCONSUME

Future

VISTRA ITCL

Consumer

29(2)

Disposal

324312638

16.24

19761600

0.99

304551038

15.25

02-Jun-2022

R

INDIA LIMITED

Limited

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories

Disclaimer

Future Consumer Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 17:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 688 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2022 -4 497 M -57,6 M -57,6 M
Net Debt 2022 5 495 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 245 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 451
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Consumer Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samson Samuel Chief Executive Officer
Sailesh Raj Kedawat Chief Financial Officer
Ghyanendra Nath Bajpai Chairman
Manoj Prataprai Gagvani Secretary, Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Arun Gupta President-Business Development & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED-71.50%54
NESTLÉ S.A.-16.35%302 921
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.33%81 375
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.89%43 552
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY16.93%43 503
THE HERSHEY COMPANY4.54%42 361