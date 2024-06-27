- June 27, 2024
- 2:06 pm
Future Energy Source Company Limited (FESCO) advises that submission of its Audited Financial Report for the year April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 due June 28, 2024 is delayed and an extension has been sought from the Jamaica Stock Exchange for the Financial Report to be submitted on or before July 19, 2024.
