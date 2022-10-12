Future Enterprises : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

October 12, 2022 To, Listing Department Corporate Relationship Department (CRD) BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 523574 / 570002 Scrip Symbol: FEL / FELDVR BSE Scrip Code of Debt: 958304 ISIN: INE623B07933 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 51(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR)] - Default in Payment of Interest due on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on October 11, 2022.

S. No. Type of disclosure Details 1. Name of the Listed entity Future Enterprises Limited 2. Date of making the disclosure October 12, 2022 3. Nature of obligation / Type of instrument Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non- (Listed debt securities, MTNs, FCCBs etc. with Convertible Debentures ISIN as applicable) Series XXIVI - B ISIN: INE623B07933 4. Number of investors in the security as on 1 in Series XXIV - B date of default 5. Date of default October 11, 2022 6. Details of the obligation (tenure, coupon, Tenure: Interest obligation shall commence from secured/unsecured, etc.) the Deemed Date of Allotment i.e., October 11, 2018 and end on the day falling at the expiry of September 30, 2026 for series XXIV - B. Coupon Rate: 10.15% p.a. for Series XXIV - B. Coupon Payment Frequency: Half Yearly basis in April and October, each year for Series XXIV - B. Security: Debentures are secured

Future Enterprises Limited

Regd. Off.: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari ‐ Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai ‐ 400 060