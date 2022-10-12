Future Enterprises : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
10/12/2022 | 07:02am EDT
October 12, 2022
To,
Listing Department
Corporate Relationship Department (CRD)
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 523574 / 570002
Scrip Symbol: FEL / FELDVR
BSE Scrip Code of Debt: 958304
ISIN: INE623B07933
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 51(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR)] - Default in Payment of Interest due on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)
The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on October 11, 2022.
S. No.
Type of disclosure
Details
1.
Name of the Listed entity
Future Enterprises Limited
2.
Date of making the disclosure
October 12, 2022
3.
Nature of obligation / Type of instrument
Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non-
(Listed debt securities, MTNs, FCCBs etc. with
Convertible Debentures
ISIN as applicable)
Series XXIVI - B
ISIN: INE623B07933
4.
Number of investors in the security as on
1 in Series XXIV - B
date of default
5.
Date of default
October 11, 2022
6.
Details of the obligation (tenure, coupon,
Tenure: Interest obligation shall commence from
secured/unsecured, etc.)
the Deemed Date of Allotment i.e., October 11,
2018 and end on the day falling at the expiry of
September 30, 2026 for series XXIV - B.
Coupon Rate: 10.15% p.a. for Series XXIV - B.
Coupon Payment Frequency: Half Yearly basis
in April and October, each year for Series XXIV -
B.
Security: Debentures are secured
S. No.
Type of disclosure
Details
7.
Current default amount (Amount in Rs.)
Interest due: Rs. 9,16,00,274.00/-
(Please provide the breakup of instalment and
[Period for which Interest was due: 11/04/2022 -
interest)
10/10/2022 - 183 Days]
8.
Total amount of securities issued (in Rs. crore)
Rs. 180 Crore
(Rs. 180 Crore for series XXIV - B
9.
Gross Principal amount on which the default
Rs. 180 Crore
above has occurred (in Rs. crore):
(Rs. 180 Crore for series XXIV - B
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
for Future Enterprises Limited
Vijay
Biyani
Digitally signed by Vijay Biyani Date: 2022.10.12 15:39:24 +05'30'
Vijay Biyani
Chairman and Managing Director
DIN: 00005827
