    523574   INE623B01027

FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(523574)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-10
1.820 INR   -0.55%
07:02aFuture Enterprises : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
PU
10/11Future Enterprises : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions
PU
09/28Future Enterprises : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal
PU
Future Enterprises : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

10/12/2022 | 07:02am EDT
October 12, 2022

To,

Listing Department

Corporate Relationship Department (CRD)

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 523574 / 570002

Scrip Symbol: FEL / FELDVR

BSE Scrip Code of Debt: 958304

ISIN: INE623B07933

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 51(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR)] - Default in Payment of Interest due on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on October 11, 2022.

S. No.

Type of disclosure

Details

1.

Name of the Listed entity

Future Enterprises Limited

2.

Date of making the disclosure

October 12, 2022

3.

Nature of obligation / Type of instrument

Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non-

(Listed debt securities, MTNs, FCCBs etc. with

Convertible Debentures

ISIN as applicable)

Series XXIVI - B

ISIN: INE623B07933

4.

Number of investors in the security as on

1 in Series XXIV - B

date of default

5.

Date of default

October 11, 2022

6.

Details of the obligation (tenure, coupon,

Tenure: Interest obligation shall commence from

secured/unsecured, etc.)

the Deemed Date of Allotment i.e., October 11,

2018 and end on the day falling at the expiry of

September 30, 2026 for series XXIV - B.

Coupon Rate: 10.15% p.a. for Series XXIV - B.

Coupon Payment Frequency: Half Yearly basis

in April and October, each year for Series XXIV -

B.

Security: Debentures are secured

Future Enterprises Limited

Regd. Off.: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari ‐ Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai ‐ 400 060

P +91 22 4055 2200,

www.felindia.in

CIN L52399MH1987PLC044954

S. No.

Type of disclosure

Details

7.

Current default amount (Amount in Rs.)

Interest due: Rs. 9,16,00,274.00/-

(Please provide the breakup of instalment and

[Period for which Interest was due: 11/04/2022 -

interest)

10/10/2022 - 183 Days]

8.

Total amount of securities issued (in Rs. crore)

Rs. 180 Crore

(Rs. 180 Crore for series XXIV - B

9.

Gross Principal amount on which the default

Rs. 180 Crore

above has occurred (in Rs. crore):

(Rs. 180 Crore for series XXIV - B

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

for Future Enterprises Limited

Vijay

Biyani

Digitally signed by Vijay Biyani Date: 2022.10.12 15:39:24 +05'30'

Vijay Biyani

Chairman and Managing Director

DIN: 00005827

  1. Centbank Financial Services Limited - Debenture Trustee Central Bank of India - MMO Building,
    3rd Floor (East Wing), 55, M.G. Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Future Enterprises Limited

Regd. Off.: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari ‐ Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai ‐ 400 060

P +91 22 4055 2200,

www.felindia.in

CIN L52399MH1987PLC044954

Disclaimer

Future Enterprises Limited published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 221 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2021 -11 218 M -136 M -136 M
Net Debt 2021 70 818 M 861 M 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 113 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Vijay Laxminarayan Biyani Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Navinchandra Tanna Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bala Chaitanya Deshpande Independent Non-Executive Director
Neelam Chhiber Independent Non-Executive Director
Kishore Laxminarayan Biyani Non-Executive Director
