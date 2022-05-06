Log in
    523574   INE623B01027

FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(523574)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-05
3.720 INR   -4.86%
01:09pGenerali becomes majority shareholder in Indian non-life joint venture
RE
05/05Generali Participations Netherlands N.V. completed the acquisition of a 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd. from Future Enterprises Limited for approximately INR 12.7 billion.
CI
04/25Indian shares slide over 1%; Future Group companies tumble
RE
Generali becomes majority shareholder in Indian non-life joint venture

05/06/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's Tower, designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadidat, at the Milan's CityLife district

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali said on Friday it had completed the acquisition of a 25% stake in its Indian non-life insurance joint venture, increasing its holding to 74% after receiving regulatory and competition approvals.

When it announced the deal in January, Generali said it had agreed to pay 145 million euros ($153 million) to debt-laden Future Group, its partner in Future Generali India Insurance (FGII), for the stake.

The deal, which is in line with Generali's strategy to position itself in fast-growing markets, follows a 2021 decision by the Indian government to allow foreign companies to own up to 74% of a local insurance business, up from 49% previously.

In March, Generali also completed a deal to become the majority shareholder in its Indian life insurance joint venture.

Generali is the first international insurer to take a majority stake in both its Indian life and non-life insurance joint ventures since the new foreign ownership cap came into effect, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9462 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro Editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -1.42% 17.735 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -4.86% 3.72 End-of-day quote.-61.65%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 221 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2021 -11 218 M -146 M -146 M
Net Debt 2021 70 818 M 921 M 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 041 M 26,7 M 26,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 45,5%
