    523574   INE623B01027

FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(523574)
  Report
Generali confident will finalise stake acquisition in Indian JV - CEO

03/15/2022 | 08:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's building in Milan, Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Generali is confident it will finalise the acquisition of a stake in Indian insurer Future Generali after a local court cleared the path for the deal last week, Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said on Tuesday. "The completion of the acquisition is obviously subject to regulatory approvals. And definitely, this acquisition is still on the table," Donnet said in a post-results analyst call.

He added he was "confident that it's going to happen".

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 1.76% 17.955 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -3.77% 9.45 End-of-day quote.-2.58%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 221 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2021 -11 218 M -147 M -147 M
Net Debt 2021 70 818 M 927 M 927 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 175 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vijay Laxminarayan Biyani Managing Director & Director
Bhagchand Baser Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Navinchandra Tanna Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bala Chaitanya Deshpande Independent Non-Executive Director
Anandakrishnan Chandrasekaran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED-2.58%68
WESFARMERS LIMITED-16.16%40 815
FIVE BELOW, INC.-28.08%8 337
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-26.18%6 906
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.53%6 902
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.99%6 534