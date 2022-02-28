Log in
    523574   INE623B01027

FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(523574)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

India court blocks Future Enterprises from selling stake in Generali JV

02/28/2022 | 05:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's building in Milan, Italy

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian court has blocked Future Enterprises from selling its stake in its general insurance joint venture business with Italy's Generali, following a legal challenge by a group representing bondholders, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Future Enterprises said in January that it had decided to sell its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company to Generali.

IDBI Trusteeship went to court representing foreign bondholders who subscribed to Future Enterprises companies that had defaulted. The bondholders had rights mandating Future Enterprises not to dilute its Future Generali stake, one of the sources said.

After hearing IDBI, a Mumbai city civil court ordered Future Enterprises to hold off from selling the stake until the next hearing on March 10.

Future and IDBI Trusteeship did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -2.35% 17.49 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED 4.05% 8.23 End-of-day quote.-15.15%
IDBI BANK LIMITED 6.20% 43.7 End-of-day quote.-5.82%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 221 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2021 -11 218 M -149 M -149 M
Net Debt 2021 70 818 M 943 M 943 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 168 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vijay Laxminarayan Biyani Managing Director & Director
Bhagchand Baser Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Tanna Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bala Chaitanya Deshpande Independent Non-Executive Director
Anandakrishnan Chandrasekaran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED-15.15%55
WESFARMERS LIMITED-19.22%39 244
FIVE BELOW, INC.-19.49%9 332
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-17.87%7 693
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.97%7 009
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.76%6 381