  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Future Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523574   INE623B01027

FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(523574)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
6.280 INR   -4.12%
06:15aReliance says cannot implement $3.4 billion deal with India's Future Group
RE
04/04Future Enterprises Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
03/31Future Retail CEO resigns amid legal battle, debt recovery
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News

Reliance says cannot implement $3.4 billion deal with India's Future Group

04/23/2022 | 06:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People use an escalator as they exit a Future Group Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reliance Industries said on Saturday its deal with Future Group "cannot be implemented" after secured creditors in the latter rejected it, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The shareholders and unsecured creditors of FRL (Future Retail) have voted in favour of the scheme. But the secured creditors of FRL have voted against the scheme. In view thereof, the subject scheme of arrangement cannot be implemented," Reliance said.

The rejection by the lenders comes amid a legal challenge by U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc which has accused Future of violating certain contracts by dealing with Reliance, run by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance in 2020 sought to purchase Future's retail, wholesale and other assets in a $3.4 billion deal after Future was hit hard by the pandemic.

Secured lenders of India's Future Retail on Friday rejected the deal, and Future now faces the prospect of a bankruptcy process.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aditya Kalra; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -4.12% 6.28 End-of-day quote.-35.26%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -3.78% 29.3 Delayed Quote.-42.49%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.84% 2758.8 Delayed Quote.16.50%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 221 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2021 -11 218 M -147 M -147 M
Net Debt 2021 70 818 M 926 M 926 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 409 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vijay Laxminarayan Biyani Chairman & Managing Director
Bhagchand Baser Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Navinchandra Tanna Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bala Chaitanya Deshpande Independent Non-Executive Director
Neelam Chhiber Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED-35.26%45
WESFARMERS LIMITED-16.78%40 605
FIVE BELOW, INC.-14.55%9 421
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-22.30%7 776
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.78%7 142
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.80%6 880