Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Future Enterprises Limited    523574   INE623B01027

FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(523574)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensex, Nifty rise on further virus easing measures, Reliance boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 12:08am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

Indian shares rose on Monday, after the government further eased coronavirus restrictions in its efforts to revive the economy, with conglomerate Reliance Industries also giving a boost following a $3.38-billion deal to expand its retail presence.

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.13% at 11,779.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had gained 1.22% to 39,947.30.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.4% after the company on Saturday agreed to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion. Shares of Future Enterprises Ltd rose about 5%.

Broader Asian markets were also higher on positive sentiment that monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory.

However, June-quarter gross domestic product data for the country is expected to show that the world's fifth-largest economy suffered its largest quarterly slump on record. Data is expected at around 1200 GMT.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED 4.94% 20.2 End-of-day quote.-7.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.30% 46.08 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
NIFTY 50 0.00%End-of-day quote.-4.28%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.26% 2116.15 End-of-day quote.39.77%
SENSEX 30 0.90% 39467.31 Real-time Quote.-4.33%
WTI 0.25% 43.126 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
12:08aSensex, Nifty rise on further virus easing measures, Reliance boost
RE
08/28Future Enterprises to seal Reliance Retail deal on Saturday - ET
RE
07/28India's Reliance to pay up to $3.6 bln for Future Group retail ops - Mint
RE
07/28Reliance to pay up to $3.6 billion for Future Group retail business - Mint
RE
07/28India's Reliance to pay up to $3.6 bln for Future Group retail ops - Mint
RE
2019FUTURE ENTERPRISES : IDC releases 2020 China ICT market predictions to help Futu..
AQ
2019Indian retailer Future's shares surge as regulator approves Amazon investment
RE
2019CROWDREVIEWS PARTNERED WITH CONVERGE : Re-imagining the Future of the Digital En..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 59 831 M 818 M 818 M
Net income 2019 1 450 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net Debt 2019 65 157 M 891 M 891 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10 038 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 33 500
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vijay Laxminarayan Biyani Managing Director & Director
Vijay Krishan Kumar Chopra Chairman
Dinesh Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kishore Laxminarayan Biyani Vice Chairman
Anil D. Harish Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED-7.13%137
WESFARMERS LIMITED16.57%40 223
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.98.28%28 124
FIVE BELOW, INC.-12.22%6 257
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-36.46%4 058
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.-28.56%3 882
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group