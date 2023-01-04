Future Enterprises : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

January 4, 2023 To, Listing Department Corporate Relationship Department (CRD) BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 523574 / 570002 Scrip Symbol: FEL / FELDVR BSE Scrip Code of Debt: 958501, 958502 ISIN: INE623B07941, INE623B07958 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 51(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR)] - Default in Payment of Interest due on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on January 3, 2023.

S. No. Type of disclosure Details 1. Name of the Listed entity Future Enterprises Limited 2. Date of making the disclosure January 4, 2023 3. Nature of obligation / Type of instrument Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non- (Listed debt securities, MTNs, FCCBs etc. with Convertible Debentures ISIN as applicable) Series XXV - A and XXV - B ISIN: INE623B07941, INE623B07958 4. Number of investors in the security as on 1 in both Series i.e. XXV - A and XXV - B date of default 5. Date of default January 3, 2023 6. Details of the obligation (tenure, coupon, Tenure: Interest obligation shall commence from secured/unsecured, etc.) the Deemed Date of Allotment i.e., January 3, 2019 and end on the day falling at the expiry of March 31, 2023 for series XXV - A and December 31, 2026 for series XXV - B. Coupon Rate: 10.50% p.a. for Series XXV - A and 10.60% p.a. for Series XXV - B. Coupon Payment Frequency: Yearly basis in December, each year. Security: Debentures are secured

Future Enterprises Limited

Regd. Off.: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari ‐ Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai ‐ 400 060