  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Future Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEL   INE623B01027

FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(FEL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:01 2023-01-04 am EST
2.100 INR   +7.69%
Future Enterprises : Defaults on Payment of Interest/Principal

01/04/2023 | 05:48am EST
January 4, 2023

To,

Listing Department

Corporate Relationship Department (CRD)

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 523574 / 570002

Scrip Symbol: FEL / FELDVR

BSE Scrip Code of Debt: 958501, 958502

ISIN: INE623B07941, INE623B07958

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation 51(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR)] - Default in Payment of Interest due on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on January 3, 2023.

S. No.

Type of disclosure

Details

1.

Name of the Listed entity

Future Enterprises Limited

2.

Date of making the disclosure

January 4, 2023

3.

Nature of obligation / Type of instrument

Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non-

(Listed debt securities, MTNs, FCCBs etc. with

Convertible Debentures

ISIN as applicable)

Series XXV - A and XXV - B

ISIN: INE623B07941, INE623B07958

4.

Number of investors in the security as on

1 in both Series i.e. XXV - A and XXV - B

date of default

5.

Date of default

January 3, 2023

6.

Details of the obligation (tenure, coupon,

Tenure: Interest obligation shall commence from

secured/unsecured, etc.)

the Deemed Date of Allotment i.e., January 3,

2019 and end on the day falling at the expiry of

March 31, 2023 for series XXV - A and

December 31, 2026 for series XXV - B.

Coupon Rate: 10.50% p.a. for Series XXV - A

and 10.60% p.a. for Series XXV - B.

Coupon Payment Frequency: Yearly basis in

December, each year.

Security: Debentures are secured

Future Enterprises Limited

Regd. Off.: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari ‐ Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai ‐ 400 060

P +91 22 4055 2200,

www.felindia.in

CIN L52399MH1987PLC044954

S. No.

Type of disclosure

Details

7.

Current default amount (Amount in Rs.)

Interest due: Rs. 79,00,00,000/-

(Please provide the breakup of instalment and

[Period for which Interest was due: 03/01/2022 -

interest)

02/01/2023 - 365 Days]

8.

Total amount of securities issued (in Rs. crore)

Rs. 750 Crore

(Rs. 500/- crore for Series XXV - A and Rs. 250/-

crore for Series XXV - B)

9.

Gross Principal amount on which the default

Rs. 750 Crore

above has occurred (in Rs. crore):

(Rs. 500/- crore for Series XXV - A and Rs. 250/-

crore for Series XXV - B)

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

for Future Enterprises Limited

Vijay

Biyani

Digitally signed by Vijay Biyani Date: 2023.01.04 15:23:20 +05'30'

Vijay Biyani

Chairman and Managing Director

DIN: 00005827

  1. Centbank Financial Services Limited - Debenture Trustee Central Bank of India - MMO Building,
    3rd Floor (East Wing), 55, M.G. Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Future Enterprises Limited

Regd. Off.: Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari ‐ Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai ‐ 400 060

P +91 22 4055 2200,

www.felindia.in

CIN L52399MH1987PLC044954

Disclaimer

Future Enterprises Limited published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 10:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
