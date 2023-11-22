PROXY FOR 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Attachment 1： ea186632-def14a_futurefin_As Filed.pdf
Attachment 2： f10k2022_futurefintech-AsFiled.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

Future FinTech Group Inc. published this content on 22 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2023 08:14:13 UTC.