Future FinTech Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in developing and providing blockchain applications and fintech services. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), supply chain financing services, asset management and a money transfer service. The Company is also developing cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency market data services, blockchain-based e-commerce technology, cryptocurrency investment management and financial service technology businesses. The Company has ten directly controlled subsidiaries: DigiPay FinTech Limited (DigiPay), Future FinTech (Hong Kong) Limited, GlobalKey Shared Mall Limited, Tianjin Future Private Equity Fund Management Partnership, FTFT UK Limited, Future Fintech Digital Capital Management, LLC, Future Fintech Digital Number One GP, LLC, Future FinTech Labs Inc., FTFT SuperComputing Inc. and FTFT Paraguay S.A.