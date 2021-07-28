Future FinTech : SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT (Form 8-K) 07/28/2021 | 05:16pm EDT Send by mail :

SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT This SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the ' Agreement ') is dated as of July 26, 2021 by and among Future FinTech Group Inc., a Florida corporation, (the ' Company '), and individuals listed in Exhibit B hereto and each affixes its signature on the signature page of this Agreement (each, a ' Purchaser '; collectively, the ' Purchasers '). RECITALS WHEREAS, the Company and the Purchasers are executing and delivering this Agreement in accordance with and in reliance upon the exemption from securities registration afforded by Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 (the 'Securities Act') and/or Regulation S (' Regulation S ') as promulgated under the Securities Act; WHEREAS, the Company is offering certain shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, (the 'Common Stock') at price of $2.83 per share to the Purchasers (based on 113% of the average closing price of the Company's common stock listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange for the five (5) trading days prior to the date of this Share Purchase Agreement); WHEREAS, the Company is offering up to 548,799 shares of Common Stock to the Purchasers listed in Exhibit B, who severally but not jointly enters into this Agreement and makes representations and warranties hereunder; WHEREAS, the Purchaser is a 'non-US person' as defined in Regulation S, acquiring the Shares solely for its own account for the purpose of investment; NOW, THEREFORE, IN CONSIDERATION of the mutual covenants contained in this Agreement, and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy of which are hereby acknowledged, the Company and the Purchaser hereby agree as follows: ARTICLE I Purchase and Sale of the Shares Section 1.1 Purchase Price and Closing. (a) Subject to the terms and conditions hereof, the Company agrees to issue and sell to the Purchaser and, in consideration of and in express reliance upon the representations, warranties, covenants, terms and conditions of this Agreement, the Purchaser agrees to purchase for $2.83 per Share, such number of shares of Common Stock (each a ' Share ' and collectively the ' Shares ') for an aggregate price of listed on the signature page hereto (the ' Purchase Price '). (b) Subject to all conditions to closing being satisfied or waived, the closing of the purchase and sale of the Shares (the ' Closing ') shall take place at the office of the Company, on the date of the occurrence of completion of and receipt by the Company of the Purchase Price (the ' Closing Date '). 1 (c) Subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, at the Closing the Company shall deliver or cause to be delivered to the Purchaser (i) a certificate for such number of Shares, and (ii) any other documents required to be delivered pursuant to this Agreement. At the time of the Closing, the Purchaser shall have delivered its Purchase Price by wire transfer pursuant to the wire information provided by the Company. (d) Subject to all conditions to Closing being satisfied or waived, the Closing shall take place with the number of Shares no more than 19.9% of the outstanding number of shares of Common Stock of the Company on the Closing Date (the '19.9% Limit'). Any number of Shares not purchased as a result of the 19.9% Limit shall be purchased by the Purchaser within three (3) business days after shareholders of the Company shall have approved the transactions contained herein as required by the rules and regulation of the NASDAQ Stock Market (the 'Shareholder Approval') ARTICLE II Representations and Warranties Section 2.1 Representations and Warranties of the Company and its Subsidiaries . The Company hereby represents and warrants to the Purchaser on behalf of itself, its Subsidiaries (as hereinafter defined), as of the date hereof (except as set forth on the Schedule of Exceptions attached hereto with each numbered Schedule corresponding to the section number herein), as follows: (a) Organization, Good Standing and Power . The Company is a corporation or other entity duly incorporated or otherwise organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of its jurisdiction of incorporation or organization (as applicable) and respectively, has the requisite corporate power to own, lease and operate its properties and assets and to conduct its business as it is now being conducted. Except as set forth on Schedule 2.1(a) , the Company and each of its Subsidiaries is duly qualified to do business and is in good standing in every jurisdiction in which the nature of the business conducted or property owned by it makes such qualification necessary except for any jurisdiction(s) (alone or in the aggregate) in which the failure to be so qualified will not have a Material Adverse Effect (as defined in Section 2.1(g) hereof). (b) Corporate Power; Authority and Enforcement . The Company has the requisite corporate power and authority to enter into and perform its obligations under this Agreement, and to issue and sell the Shares in accordance with the terms hereof. The execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement by the Company and the consummation by it of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby have been duly and validly authorized by all necessary corporate action, and no further consent or authorization of the Company or its Board of Directors or stockholders is required. This Agreement constitutes, or shall constitute when executed and delivered, a valid and binding obligation of the Company enforceable against the Company in accordance with its terms, except as such enforceability may be limited by applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium, liquidation, conservator ship, receiver ship or similar laws relating to, or affecting generally the enforcement of, creditor's rights and remedies or by other equitable principles of general application. 2 (c) Capitalization . The authorized capital stock of the Company and the shares thereof currently issued and outstanding as of July 15, 2021 is 67,274,192 and, except as set forth in the on Schedule 2.1(c) hereto, is the authorized and issued and outstanding capital stock of the Company as at the date hereof. (i) no shares of Common Stock are entitled to preemptive, conversion or other rights and there are no outstanding options, warrants, scrip, rights to subscribe to, call or commitments of any character whatsoever relating to, or securities or rights convertible into, any shares of capital stock of the Company, except for those have already been disclosed in the SEC filings of the Company; (ii)The offer and sale of all capital stock, convertible securities, rights, warrants, or options of the Company issued prior to the Closing complied with all applicable Federal and state securities laws, except where non-compliance would not have a Material Adverse Effect. The Company has furnished or made available to the Purchaser true and correct copies of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as amended and in effect on the date hereof (the ' Articles' ), and the Company's Bylaws, as amended and in effect on the date hereof (the ' Bylaws '). (d) Issuance of Shares . The Shares to be issued at the Closing have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action, when paid for or issued in accordance with the terms hereof, shall be validly issued and outstanding, fully paid and non-assessable. (e) Compliance with Law . The Company and the Subsidiaries have all material franchises, permits, licenses, consents and other governmental or regulatory authorizations and approvals necessary for the conduct of their respective business as now being conducted by it unless the failure to possess such franchises, permits, licenses, consents and other governmental or regulatory authorizations and approvals, individually or in the aggregate, could not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. 'Material Adverse Effect' shall mean (i) any material adverse effect upon the assets, properties, financial condition, business or prospects of the Company, and its Subsidiaries, when taken as a consolidated whole, and/or (ii) any condition, circumstance, or situation that would prohibit or otherwise materially interfere with the ability of the Company to perform any of its material covenants, agreements and obligations under this Agreement. (f) No Violation. The business of the Company and the Subsidiaries is not being conducted in violation of any Federal, state, local or foreign governmental laws, or rules, regulations and ordinances of any of any governmental entity, except for possible violations which singularly or in the aggregate could not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. The Company is not required under Federal, state, local or foreign law, rule or regulation to obtain any consent, authorization or order of, or make any filing or registration with, any court or governmental agency in order for it to execute, deliver or perform any of its obligations under this Agreement, or issue and sell the Shares in accordance with the terms hereof or thereof (other than (x) any consent, authorization or order that has been obtained as of the date hereof, (y) any filing or registration that has been made as of the date hereof or (z) any filings which may be required to be made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission' or 'SEC') or state securities administrators subsequent to the Closing.) 3 (g) No Conflicts . The execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement by the Company and the consummation by the Company of the transactions contemplated herein and therein do not and will not (i) violate any provision of the Company's Certificate or Bylaws, (ii) conflict with, or constitute a default (or an event which with notice or lapse of time or both would become a default) under, or give to others any rights of termination, amendment, acceleration or cancellation of, any agreement, mortgage, deed of trust, indenture, note, bond, license, lease agreement, instrument or obligation to which the Company is a party or by which it or its properties or assets are bound, (iii) create or impose a lien, mortgage, security interest, pledge, charge or encumbrance (collectively, ' Lien ') of any nature on any property of the Company under any agreement or any commitment to which the Company is a party or by which the Company is bound or by which any of its respective properties or assets are bound, or (iv) result in a violation of any federal, state, local or foreign statute, rule, regulation, order, judgment or decree (including Federal and state securities laws and regulations) applicable to the Company or any of its subsidiaries or by which any property or asset of the Company or any of its subsidiaries are bound or affected, provided , however , that, excluded from the foregoing in all cases are such conflicts, defaults, terminations, amendments, accelerations, cancellations and violations as would not, individually or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect. (h) Certain Fees . Except as set forth on Schedule 2.1(o) hereto, no brokers fees, finders fees or financial advisory fees or commissions will be payable by the Company with respect to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. (i) Disclosure . Except as set forth in Schedule 2.1(p) , neither this Agreement nor the Schedules hereto nor any other documents, certificates or instruments furnished to the Purchaser by or on behalf of the Company or the Subsidiaries in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements made herein or therein, taken as a whole and in the light of the circumstances under which they were made herein or therein, not false or misleading. (j) Intellectual Property . Each of the Company and the Subsidiaries owns or has the lawful right to use all patents, trademarks, domain names (whether or not registered) and any patentable improvements or copyrightable derivative works thereof, websites and intellectual property rights relating thereto, service marks, trade names, copyrights, licenses and authorizations, and all rights with respect to the foregoing, which are necessary for the conduct of their respective business as now conducted without any conflict with the rights of others, except where the failure to so own or possess would not have a Material Adverse Effect. (k) Private Placement . Assuming the accuracy of each Purchaser's representations and warranties set forth in Section 2.2, no registration under the Securities Act is required for the offer and sale of the Shares by the Company to the Purchaser as contemplated hereby. The issuance and sale of the Shares hereunder does not contravene the rules and regulations of NASDAQ Stock Market. (l) Investment Company . The Company is not, and is not an Affiliate of, and immediately after receipt of payment for the Shares, will not be or be an Affiliate of, an 'investment company' within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company shall conduct its business in a manner so that it will not become an 'investment company' subject to registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. 4 (m) No Integrated Offering . Assuming the accuracy of the Purchaser's representations and warranties set forth in Section 2.2, neither the Company, nor any of its Affiliates, nor any Person acting on its or their behalf has, directly or indirectly, made any offers or sales of any security or solicited any offers to buy any security, under circumstances that would cause this offering of the Shares to be integrated with prior offerings by the Company for purposes of (i) the Securities Act which would require the registration of any such securities under the Securities Act, or (ii) any applicable shareholder approval provisions of NASDAQ Stock Market on which any of the securities of the Company are listed or designated. Section 2.2 Representations and Warranties of the Purchaser . Each Purchaser, severally but not jointly, hereby makes the following representations and warranties to the Company as of the date hereof: (a) No Conflicts . The execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement and the consummation by such Purchaser of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby or relating hereto do not and will not conflict with, or constitute a default (or an event which with notice or lapse of time or both would become a default) under, or give to others any rights of termination, amendment, acceleration or cancellation of any agreement, indenture or instrument or obligation to which such Purchaser is a party or by which its properties or assets are bound, or result in a violation of any law, rule, or regulation, or any order, judgment or decree of any court or governmental agency applicable to such Purchaser or its properties (except for such conflicts, defaults and violations as would not, individually or in the aggregate, have a material adverse effect on such Purchaser). Such Purchaser is not required to obtain any consent, authorization or order of, or make any filing or registration with, any court or governmental agency in order for it to execute, deliver or perform any of its obligations under this Agreement, provided, that for purposes of the representation made in this sentence, such Purchaser is assuming and relying upon the accuracy of the relevant representations and agreements of the Company herein. (b) Status of Purchaser . The Purchaser is a 'non-US person' as defined in Regulation S. The Purchaser further makes the representations and warranties to the Company set forth on Exhibit A . Such Purchaser is not required to be registered as a broker-dealer under Section 15 of the Exchange Act and such Purchaser is not a broker-dealer, nor an affiliate of a broker-dealer. (c) Reliance on Exemptions . The Purchaser understands that the Shares are being offered and sold to it in reliance upon specific exemptions from the registration requirements of United States federal and state securities laws and that the Company is relying upon the truth and accuracy of, and the Purchaser's compliance with, the representations, warranties, agreements, acknowledgments and understandings of the Purchaser set forth herein in order to determine the availability of such exemptions and the eligibility of the Purchaser to acquire the Shares. 5 (d) Information . The Purchaser and its advisors, if any, have had the opportunity to ask questions of management of the Company and its Subsidiaries and have been furnished with all information relating to the business, finances and operations of the Company and information relating to the offer and sale of the Shares which have been requested by the Purchaser or its advisors. Neither such inquiries nor any other due diligence investigation conducted by the Purchaser or any of its advisors or representatives shall modify, amend or affect the Purchaser's right to rely on the representations and warranties of the Company contained herein. The Purchaser understands that its investment in the Shares involves a significant degree of risk. The Purchaser further represents to the Company that the Purchaser's decision to enter into this Agreement has been based solely on the independent evaluation of the Purchaser and its representatives. (e) Governmental Review . The Purchaser understands that no United States federal or state agency or any other government or governmental agency has passed upon or made any recommendation or endorsement of the Shares. (f) Transfer or Re-sale . The Purchaser understands that the sale or re-sale of the Shares has not been and is not being registered under the Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws, and the Shares may not be transferred unless (i) the Shares are sold pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act, (ii) the Purchaser shall have delivered to the Company an opinion of counsel that shall be in form, substance and scope customary for opinions of counsel in comparable transactions to the effect that the Shares to be sold or transferred may be sold or transferred pursuant to an exemption from such registration, which opinion shall be reasonably acceptable to the Company, (iii) the Shares are sold or transferred to an 'affiliate' (as defined in Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act (or a successor rule) (' Rule 144 ')) of the Purchaser who agrees to sell or otherwise transfer the Shares only in accordance with this Section 2.2(f) and who is a non-US person, (iv) the Shares are sold pursuant to Rule 144, or (v) the Shares are sold pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act (or a successor rule) (' Regulation S '). Notwithstanding the foregoing or anything else contained herein to the contrary, the Shares may be pledged as collateral in connection with a bona fide margin account or other lending arrangement. (g) Legends . The Purchaser understands that the Shares shall bear a restrictive legend in the form as set forth under Section 5.1 of this Agreement. The Purchaser understands that, until such time the Shares may be sold pursuant to Rule 144 or Regulation S without any restriction as to the number of securities as of a particular date that can then be immediately sold, the Shares may bear a restrictive legend in substantially the form set forth under Section 5.1 (and a stop-transfer order may be placed against transfer of the certificates evidencing such Securities). (h) Residency . The Purchaser is a resident of the jurisdiction set forth immediately below such Purchaser's name on the signature pages hereto. (i) No General Solicitation . The Purchaser acknowledges that the Shares were not offered to such Purchaser by means of any form of general or public solicitation or general advertising, or publicly disseminated advertisements or sales literature, including (i) any advertisement, article, notice or other communication published in any newspaper, magazine, or similar media, or broadcast over television or radio, or (ii) any seminar or meeting to which such Purchaser was invited by any of the foregoing means of communications. 6 (j) Rule 144 . Such Purchaser understands that the Shares must be held indefinitely unless such Shares are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration is available. Such Purchaser acknowledges that such Purchaser is familiar with Rule 144 and Rule 144A, of the rules and regulations of the Commission, as amended, promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act (' Rule 144 '), and that such person has been advised that Rule 144 and Rule 144A, as applicable, permits resales only under certain circumstances. Such Purchaser understands that to the extent that Rule 144 or Rule 144A is not available, such Purchaser will be unable to sell any Shares without either registration under the Securities Act or the existence of another exemption from such registration requirement. (k) Brokers . Purchaser does not have any knowledge of any brokerage or finder's fees or commissions that are or will be payable by the Company to any broker, financial advisor or consultant, finder, placement agent, investment banker, bank or other person or entity with respect to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. (l) Acquisition for Investment . The Purchaser is a 'non-US person' as defined in Regulation S, acquiring the Shares solely for the its own account for the purpose of investment and not with a view to or for sale in connection with a distribution to anyone. (m) Independent Investment Decision . Such Purchaser has independently evaluated the merits of its decision to purchase Shares pursuant to this Agreement, and such Purchaser confirms that it has not relied on the advice of any other person's business and/or legal counsel in making such decision. Such Purchaser understands that nothing in this Agreement or any other materials presented by or on behalf of the Company to the Purchaser in connection with the purchase of the Shares constitutes legal, tax or investment advice. Such Purchaser has consulted such legal, tax and investment advisors as it, in its sole discretion, has deemed necessary or appropriate in connection with its purchase of the Securities. (n) Lock-up. Each Purchaser agrees not sell, contract to sell, or otherwise dispose of or transfer any of his/her Shares for a period of one year commencing from the date of this Agreement. ARTICLE III Covenants The Company covenants with the Purchaser as follows, which covenants are for the benefit of the Purchaser and its permitted assignees (as defined herein). Section 3.1 Securities Compliance . The Company shall notify the Commission in accordance with its rules and regulations, of the transactions contemplated by any of this Agreement, and shall take all other necessary action and proceedings as may be required and permitted by applicable law, rule and regulation, for the legal and valid issuance of the Shares to the Purchaser or subsequent holders. Section 3.2 Confidential Information . The Purchaser agrees that such Purchaser and its employees, agents and representatives will keep confidential and will not disclose, divulge or use (other than for purposes of monitoring its investment in the Company) any confidential information which such Purchaser may obtain from the Company pursuant to financial statements, reports and other materials submitted by the Company to such Purchaser pursuant to this Agreement, unless such information is known to the public through no fault of such Purchaser or his or its employees or representatives; provided, however, that a Purchaser may disclose such information (i) to its attorneys, accountants and other professionals in connection with their representation of such Purchaser in connection with such Purchaser's investment in the Company, (ii) to any prospective permitted transferee of the Shares, so long as the prospective transferee agrees to be bound by the provisions of this Section 3.2, or (iii) to any general partner or affiliate of such Purchaser. 7 Section 3.3 Compliance with Laws . The Company shall comply to comply in all material respects, with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and orders, except where non-compliance could not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. Section 3.4 Keeping of Records and Books of Account . The Company shall keep adequate records and books of account, in which complete entries will be made in accordance with GAAP consistently applied, reflecting all financial transactions of the Company, and in which, for each fiscal year, all proper reserves for depreciation, depletion, obsolescence, amortization, taxes, bad debts and other purposes in connection with its business shall be made. Section 3.5 Disclosure of Material Information . The Company covenants and agrees that neither it nor any other person acting on its or their behalf has provided or, from and after the filing of the Form 8-K of this Agreement, will provide any Purchaser or its agents or counsel with any information that the Company believes constitutes material non-public information (other than with respect to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement), unless prior thereto such Purchaser shall have executed a specific written agreement regarding the confidentiality and use of such information. The Company understands and confirms that the Purchaser shall be relying on the foregoing covenants in effecting transactions in securities of the Company. The Company shall not disclose the identity of any Purchaser in any filing with the SEC except as required by the rules and regulations of the SEC thereunder. In the event of a breach of the foregoing covenant by the Company, or any of its or their respective officers, directors, employees and agents, in addition to any other remedy provided herein, a Purchaser may notify the Company, and the Company shall make public disclosure of such material nonpublic information within two (2) trading days of such notification. Section 3.6 No Manipulation of Price . The Company will not take, directly or indirectly, any action designed to cause or result in, or that has constituted or might reasonably be expected to constitute, the stabilization or manipulation of the price of any securities of the Company. Section 3.7 Integration . The Company shall not sell, offer for sale or solicit offers to buy or otherwise negotiate in respect of any security (as defined in Section 2 of the Securities Act) that would be integrated with the offer or sale of the securities in a manner that would require the registration under the Securities Act of the sale of the securities or that would be integrated with the offer or sale of the securities for purposes of the rules and regulations of NASDAQY Stock Market such that it would require shareholder approval prior to the closing of such other transaction unless shareholder approval is obtained before the closing of such subsequent transaction. Section 3.8 Use of Proceeds. The Company shall use the net proceeds from the sale of the Shares hereunder for working capital purposes and shall not use such proceeds: (a) for the satisfaction of any portion of the Company's debt, (b) for the redemption of any Common Stock or Common Stock Equivalents, (c) for the settlement of any outstanding litigation or (d) in violation of FCPA or OFAC regulations. 8 For the purpose of this Agreement, the term 'Common Stock Equivalents' means any securities of the Company or the Subsidiaries which would entitle the holder thereof to acquire at any time Common Stock, including, without limitation, any debt, preferred stock, right, option, warrant or other instrument that is at any time convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for, or otherwise entitles the holder thereof to receive, Common Stock. ARTICLE IV CONDITIONS Section 4.1 Conditions Precedent to the Obligation of the Company to Sell the Shares . The obligation hereunder of the Company to issue and sell the Shares is subject to the satisfaction or waiver, at or before the Closing, of each of the conditions set forth below. These conditions are for the Company's sole benefit and may be waived by the Company at any time in its sole discretion. (a) Accuracy of the Purchaser's Representations and Warranties . The representations and warranties of the Purchaser in this Agreement shall be true and correct in all material respects as of the date when made and as of the Closing Date as though made at that time, except for representations and warranties that are expressly made as of a particular date, which shall be true and correct in all material respects as of such date. (b) Performance by the Purchaser . The Purchaser shall have performed, satisfied and complied in all respects with all covenants, agreements and conditions required by this Agreement to be performed, satisfied or complied with by such Purchaser at or prior to the Closing. (c) No Injunction . No statute, rule, regulation, executive order, decree, ruling or injunction shall have been enacted, entered, promulgated or endorsed by any court or governmental authority of competent jurisdiction which prohibits the consummation of any of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. (d) Delivery of Purchase Price . The Purchase Price for the Shares shall have been delivered to the Company. (e) Delivery of this Agreement . This Agreement shall have been duly executed and delivered by the Purchaser to the Company. Section 4.2 Conditions Precedent to the Obligation of the Purchaser to Purchase the Shares . The obligation hereunder of the Purchaser to acquire and pay for the Shares offered in Offering is subject to the satisfaction or waiver, at or before the Closing, of each of the conditions set forth below. These conditions are for the Purchaser's sole benefit and may be waived by such Purchaser at any time in its sole discretion. (a) Accuracy of the Company's Representations and Warranties . Each of the representations and warranties of the Company in this Agreement shall be true and correct in all respects as of the date when made and as of the Closing Date as though made at that time, except for representations and warranties that are expressly made as of a particular date, which shall be true and correct in all respects as of such date. 9 (b) Performance by the Company . The Company shall have performed, satisfied and complied in all respects with all covenants, agreements and conditions required by this Agreement to be performed, satisfied or complied with by the Company at or prior to the Closing. (c) No Injunction . No statute, rule, regulation, executive order, decree, ruling or injunction shall have been enacted, entered, promulgated or endorsed by any court or governmental authority of competent jurisdiction which prohibits the consummation of any of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. (d) Certificates . The Company shall have executed and delivered to the Purchaser the certificates for the Shares being acquired by such Purchaser immediately after the Closing to such address set forth next to the Purchaser with respect to the Closing. (e) Resolutions . The Board of Directors of the Company shall have adopted resolution consistent with Section 2.1(b) hereof in a form reasonably acceptable to such Purchaser (the ' Resolution '). ARTICLE V Stock Certificate Legend Section 5.1 Legend . Each certificate representing the Shares shall be stamped or otherwise imprinted with a legend substantially in the following form (in addition to any legend required by applicable state securities or 'blue sky' laws): THESE SECURITIES REPRESENTED BY THIS CERTIFICATE (THE 'SECURITIES') HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'SECURITIES ACT'). THE SECURITIES WERE ISSUED IN A TRANSACTION EXEMPT FROM THE REGISTRATION REDISTRICTIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT PURSUANT TO REGULATION S PROMULGATED UNDER IT. THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE SOLD, TRANSFERRED OR OTHERWISE DISPOSED OF IN THE UNITED STATES UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT AND UNDER APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR THE COMPANY SHALL HAVE RECEIVED AN OPINION OF COUNSEL THAT REGISTRATION OF SUCH SECURITIES UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT IS NOT REDISTRICTIRED. FURTHER, HEDGING TRANSACTIONS WITH REGARD TO THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE CONDUCTED UNLESS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECURITIES ACT. 10 ARTICLE VI Indemnification Section 6.1 General Indemnity . The Company agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Purchaser (and their respective directors, officers, managers, partners, members, shareholders, affiliates, agents, successors and assigns) from and against any and all losses, liabilities, costs, damages and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees, charges and disbursements) incurred by the Purchaser as a result of any breach of the representations, warranties or covenants made by the Company herein. The Purchaser, severally but not jointly, agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company and its directors, officers, affiliates, agents, successors and assigns from and against any and all losses, liabilities, costs, damages and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees, charges and disbursements) incurred by the Company as a result of any breach of the representations, warranties or covenants made by such Purchaser herein. The maximum aggregate liability of the Purchaser pursuant to its indemnification obligations under this Article VI shall not exceed the portion of the Purchase Price paid by the Purchaser hereunder. In no event shall any 'Indemnified Party' (as defined below) be entitled to recover consequential or punitive damages resulting from a breach or violation of this Agreement. Section 6.2 Indemnification Procedure . Any party entitled to indemnification under this Article VI (an ' Indemnified Party ') will give written notice to the indemnifying party of any matters giving rise to a claim for indemnification; provided , that the failure of any party entitled to indemnification hereunder to give notice as provided herein shall not relieve the indemnifying party of its obligations under this Article VI except to the extent that the indemnifying party is actually prejudiced by such failure to give notice. In case any action, proceeding or claim is brought against an Indemnified Party in respect of which indemnification is sought hereunder, the indemnifying party shall be entitled to participate in and, unless in the reasonable judgment of the Indemnified Party a conflict of interest between it and the indemnifying party may exist with respect of such action, proceeding or claim, to assume the defense thereof with counsel reasonably satisfactory to the Indemnified Party. In the event that the indemnifying party advises an Indemnified Party that it will contest such a claim for indemnification hereunder, or fails, within thirty (30) days of receipt of any indemnification notice to notify, in writing, such person of its election to defend, settle or compromise, at its sole cost and expense, any action, proceeding or claim (or discontinues its defense at any time after it commences such defense), then the Indemnified Party may, at its option, defend, settle or otherwise compromise or pay such action or claim. In any event, unless and until the indemnifying party elects in writing to assume and does so assume the defense of any such claim, proceeding or action, the Indemnified Party's costs and expenses arising out of the defense, settlement or compromise of any such action, claim or proceeding shall be losses subject to indemnification hereunder. The Indemnified Party shall cooperate fully with the indemnifying party in connection with any negotiation or defense of any such action or claim by the indemnifying party and shall furnish to the indemnifying party all information reasonably available to the Indemnified Party which relates to such action or claim. The indemnifying party shall keep the Indemnified Party fully apprised at all times as to the status of the defense or any settlement negotiations with respect thereto. If the indemnifying party elects to defend any such action or claim, then the Indemnified Party shall be entitled to participate in such defense with counsel of its choice at its sole cost and expense. The indemnifying party shall not be liable for any settlement of any action, claim or proceeding effected without its prior written consent, provided , however , that the indemnifying party shall be liable for any settlement if the indemnifying party is advised of the settlement but fails to respond to the settlement within thirty (30) days of receipt of such notification. Notwithstanding anything in this Article VI to the contrary, the indemnifying party shall not, without the Indemnified Party's prior written consent, settle or compromise any claim or consent to entry of any judgment in respect thereof which imposes any future obligation on the Indemnified Party or which does not include, as an unconditional term thereof, the giving by the claimant or the plaintiff to the Indemnified Party of a release from all liability in respect of such claim. The indemnification required by this Article VI shall be made by periodic payments of the amount thereof during the course of investigation or defense, as and when bills are received or expense, loss, damage or liability is incurred, so long as the Indemnified Party irrevocably agrees to refund such moneys if it is ultimately determined by a court of competent jurisdiction that such party was not entitled to indemnification. The indemnity agreements contained herein shall be in addition to (a) any cause of action or similar rights of the Indemnified Party against the indemnifying party or others, and (b) any liabilities the indemnifying party may be subject to pursuant to the law. 11 ARTICLE VII Miscellaneous Section 7.1 Fees and Expenses . Except as otherwise set forth in this Agreement, each party shall pay the fees and expenses of its advisors, counsel, accountants and other experts, if any, and all other expenses, incurred by such party incident to the negotiation, preparation, execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement. Section 7.2 Specific Enforcement, Consent to Jurisdiction . (a) The Company and the Purchaser acknowledge and agree that irreparable damage would occur in the event that any of the provisions of this Agreement were not performed in accordance with their specific terms or were otherwise breached. It is accordingly agreed that the parties shall be entitled to an injunction or injunctions to prevent or cure breaches of the provisions of this Agreement and to enforce specifically the terms and provisions hereof or thereof, this being in addition to any other remedy to which any of them may be entitled by law or equity. (b) Each of the Company and the Purchaser (i) hereby irrevocably submits to the jurisdiction of the United States District Court sitting in the Southern District of New York and the courts of the State of New York located in New York county for the purposes of any suit, action or proceeding arising out of or relating to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby and (ii) hereby waives, and agrees not to assert in any such suit, action or proceeding, any claim that it is not personally subject to the jurisdiction of such court, that the suit, action or proceeding is brought in an inconvenient forum or that the venue of the suit, action or proceeding is improper. Each of the Company and the Purchaser consents to process being served in any such suit, action or proceeding by mailing a copy thereof via registered or certified mail or overnight delivery (with evidence of delivery) to such party at the address in effect for notices to it under this Agreement and agrees that such service shall constitute good and sufficient service of process and notice thereof. Nothing in this Section 7.2 shall affect or limit any right to serve process in any other manner permitted by law. Each party hereby irrevocably waives personal service of process and consents to process being served in any such suit, action or proceeding by mailing a copy thereof to such party at the address for such notices to it under this Agreement and agrees that such service shall constitute good and sufficient service of process and notice thereof. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to limit in any way any right to serve process in any manner permitted by law. 12 Section 7.3 Entire Agreement; Amendment . This Agreement contains the entire understanding and agreement of the parties with respect to the matters covered hereby and, except as specifically set forth herein, neither the Company nor any of the Purchaser makes any representations, warranty, covenant or undertaking with respect to such matters and they supersede all prior understandings and agreements with respect to said subject matter, all of which are merged herein. No provision of this Agreement may be waived or amended other than by a written instrument signed by the Company and the Purchaser, and no provision hereof may be waived other than by a written instrument signed by the party against whom enforcement of any such waiver is sought. Section 7.4 Notices . All notices, demands, consents, requests, instructions and other communications to be given or delivered or permitted under or by reason of the provisions of this Agreement or in connection with the transactions contemplated hereby shall be in writing and shall be deemed to be delivered and received by the intended recipient as follows: (i) if personally delivered, on the business day of such delivery (as evidenced by the receipt of the personal delivery service), (ii) if mailed certified or registered mail return receipt requested, two (2) business days after being mailed, (iii) if delivered by overnight courier (with all charges having been prepaid), on the business day of such delivery (as evidenced by the receipt of the overnight courier service of recognized standing), or (iv) if delivered by facsimile transmission, on the business day of such delivery if sent by 6:00 p.m. in the time zone of the recipient, or if sent after that time, on the next succeeding business day (as evidenced by the printed confirmation of delivery generated by the sending party's telecopier machine). If any notice, demand, consent, request, instruction or other communication cannot be delivered because of a changed address of which no notice was given (in accordance with this Section 7.4), or the refusal to accept same, the notice, demand, consent, request, instruction or other communication shall be deemed received on the second business day the notice is sent (as evidenced by a sworn affidavit of the sender). All such notices, demands, consents, requests, instructions and other communications will be sent to the following addresses or facsimile numbers as applicable: If to the Company: Room 2302, South Tower T1, Kaisa Plaza No. 86 Jianguo Avenue, Chaoyang District Beijing, China 100025 If to Purchaser: The address listed on Exhibit B Any party hereto may from time to time change its address for notices by giving at least ten (10) days written notice of such changed address to the other party hereto. Section 7.5 Waivers . No waiver by any party of any default with respect to any provision, condition or requirement of this Agreement shall be deemed to be a continuing waiver in the future or a waiver of any other provisions, condition or requirement hereof, nor shall any delay or omission of any party to exercise any right hereunder in any manner impair the exercise of any such right accruing to it thereafter. 13 Section 7.6 Headings . The section headings contained in this Agreement (including, without limitation, section headings and headings in the exhibits and schedules) are inserted for reference purposes only and shall not affect in any way the meaning, construction or interpretation of this Agreement. Any reference to the masculine, feminine, or neuter gender shall be a reference to such other gender as is appropriate. References to the singular shall include the plural and vice versa. Section 7.7 Successors and Assigns . This Agreement may not be assigned by a party hereto without the prior written consent of the Company or the Purchaser, as applicable, r. The provisions of this Agreement shall inure to the benefit of and be binding upon the respective permitted successors and permitted assigns of the parties. Nothing in this Agreement, express or implied, is intended to confer upon any party other than the parties hereto or their respective successors and permitted assigns any rights, remedies, obligations or liabilities under or by reason of this Agreement, except as expressly provided in this Agreement. Section 7.8 Governing Law . This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any of the conflicts of law principles which would result in the application of the substantive law of another jurisdiction. This Agreement shall not be interpreted or construed with any presumption against the party causing this Agreement to be drafted. Section 7.9 Survival . The representations and warranties of the Company and the Purchaser shall survive the execution and delivery hereof and the Closing hereunder for a period of three (3) years following the Closing Date. Section 7.10 Counterparts . This Agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which when so executed shall be deemed to be an original and, all of which taken together shall constitute one and the same Agreement and shall become effective when counterparts have been signed by each party and delivered to the other parties hereto, it being understood that all parties need not sign the same counterpart. In the event that any signature is delivered by facsimile transmission or .pdf scanned copy, such signature shall create a valid binding obligation of the party executing (or on whose behalf such signature is executed) the same with the same force and effect as if such facsimile or .pdf scanned copy signature were the original thereof. Section 7.11 Severability . The provisions of this Agreement are severable and, in the event that any court of competent jurisdiction shall determine that any one or more of the provisions or part of the provisions contained in this Agreement shall, for any reason, be held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable in any respect, such invalidity, illegality or unenforceability shall not affect any other provision or part of a provision of this Agreement and such provision shall be reformed and construed as if such invalid or illegal or unenforceable provision, or part of such provision, had never been contained herein, so that such provisions would be valid, legal and enforceable to the maximum extent possible. Section 7.12 Individual Capacity . Each Purchaser enters into this Agreement on its own capacity, and not as a group with other Purchasers. Each Purchaser, severally but not jointly, makes representations and warranties contained under this Agreement. Section 7.13 Termination . This Agreement may be terminated prior to Closing by mutual written agreement of the Purchaser and the Company. [Remainder of Page Intentionally Left Blank; Signature Pages Follow] 14 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Agreement to be duly executed by their respective authorized officer as of the date first above written. The Company: By: /s/ Shanchun Huang Name: ShanChun Huang Title: Chief Executive Officer [Signature Page of the Company] 15 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Bo Ye Name: Bo Ye Number of Shares Purchased : 54,607 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $ 154,538 Address of Purchaser:Cixi City, Zhejiang Province 16 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Jianlie Tong Name: Jianlie Tong Number of Shares Purchased: 109,214 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x) $309,076 Address of Purchaser: Cixi City, Zhejiang Province 17 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Hui Jin Name: Hui Jin Number of Shares Purchased : 13,652 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83x ) $ 38,635 Address of Purchaser: Changning District, Shanghai 18 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Zhihao Gu Name: Zhihao Gu Number of Shares Purchased : 16,382 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $ 46,361 Address of Purchaser: Minhang District, Shanghai 19 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Yueyi Miao Name: Yueyi Miao Number of Shares Purchased : 54,607 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83x ) $154,538 Address of Purchaser: Cixi City, Zhejiang Province 20 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Shaoheng Wei Name: Shaoheng Wei Number of Shares Purchased : 27,303 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $ 77,269 Address of Purchaser: Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province 21 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Xue Zhang Name: Xue Zhang Number of Shares Purchased : 120,135 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $339,984 Address of Purchaser : Yanta District, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province 22 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Xiangning Li Name: Xiangning Li Number of Shares Purchased : 10,921 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $30,908 Address of Purchaser: Pudong New Area, Shanghai 23 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Liqing Wang Name: Liqing Wang Number of Shares Purchased : 10,921 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $ 30,908 Address of Purchaser: Madang Road, Shanghai 24 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Yong Le Name: Yong Le Number of Shares Purchased : 10,921 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $ 30,908 Address of Purchaser: Pudong New Area, Shanghai 25 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Xiaofeng Tang Name: Xiaofeng Tang Number of Shares Purchased :54,607 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $ 154,538 Address of Purchaser: Pudong New District, Shanghai. 26 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Jianping Xu Name: Jianping Xu Number of Shares Purchased : 13,652 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $ 38,635 Address of Purchaser: Yuhang District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province 27 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Dewu Lin Name: Dewu Lin Number of Shares Purchased : 13,652 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $ 38,635 Address of Purchaser: Jingyu South Road, Shanghai. 28 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Huifang Wei Name: Huifang Wei Number of Shares Purchased: 27,304 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $ 77,269 Address of Purchaser:Linhai City, Zhejiang Province 29 Signature Page of the Purchaser IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written. The Purchaser: By: /s/ Lijing Chen Name: Lijing Chen Number of Shares Purchased: 10,921 shares Total Purchase Price: ($2.83 x ) $30,908 Address of Purchaser: Songjiang District, Shanghai 30 EXHIBIT A TO THE SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT NON U.S. PERSON REPRESENTATIONS The Purchaser indicating that it is not a U.S. person, severally and not jointly, further represents and warrants to the Company as follows: 1. At the time of (a) the offer by the Company and (b) the acceptance of the offer by the Purchase, of the Shares, such Purchaser was outside the United States. 2. The Purchaser is acquiring the Shares for such Purchaser r's own account, for investment and not for distribution or resale to others and is not purchasing the Shares for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, or with a view towards distribution to any U.S. person, in violation of the registration requirements of the Securities Act. 3. The Purchaser will make all subsequent offers and sales of the Shares either (x) outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S; (y) pursuant to a registration under the Securities Act; or (z) pursuant to an available exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Specifically, the Purchaser will not resell the Shares to any U.S. person or within the United States prior to the expiration of a period commencing on the Closing Date and ending on the date that is one year thereafter (the 'Distribution Compliance Period'), except pursuant to registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. 4. The Purchaser has no present plan or intention to sell the Shares in the United States or to a U.S. person at any predetermined time, has made no predetermined arrangements to sell the Shares and is not acting as a Distributor of such securities. 5. Neither the Purchaser, its Affiliates nor any Person acting on behalf of the Purchaser, has entered into, has the intention of entering into, or will enter into any put option, short position or other similar instrument or position in the U.S. with respect to the Shares at any time after the Closing Date through the Distribution Compliance Period except in compliance with the Securities Act. 6. The Purchaser consents to the placement of a legend on any certificate or other document evidencing the Shares substantially in the form set forth in Section 5.1. 7. The Purchaser is not acquiring the Shares in a transaction (or an element of a series of transactions) that is part of any plan or scheme to evade the registration provisions of the Securities Act. 8. The Purchaser has sufficient knowledge and experience in finance, securities, investments and other business matters to be able to protect such person's or entity's interests in connection with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement. 31 9. The Purchaser has consulted, to the extent that it has deemed necessary, with its tax, legal, accounting and financial advisors concerning its investment in the Shares. 10. The Purchaser understands the various risks of an investment in the Shares and can afford to bear such risks for an indefinite period of time, including, without limitation, the risk of losing its entire investment in the Shares. 11. The Purchaser has had access to the Company's publicly filed reports with the SEC and has been furnished during the course of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement with all other public information regarding the Company that The Purchaser has requested and all such public information is sufficient for such person or entity to evaluate the risks of investing in the Shares. 12. The Purchaser has been afforded the opportunity to ask questions of and receive answers concerning the Company and the terms and conditions of the issuance of the Shares. 13. The Purchaser is not relying on any representations and warranties concerning the Company made by the Company or any officer, employee or agent of the Company, other than those contained in this Agreement. 14. The Purchaser will not sell or otherwise transfer the Shares unless either (A) the transfer of such securities is registered under the Securities Act or (B) an exemption from registration of such securities is available. 15. The Purchaser represents that the address furnished on its signature page to this Agreement is the principal residence if he/she is an individual or its principal business address if it is a corporation or other entity. 16. The Purchaser understands and acknowledges that the Shares have not been recommended by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority, that the foregoing authorities have not confirmed the accuracy or determined the adequacy of any information concerning the Company that has been supplied to the Purchaser and that any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. 32 Exhibit B List of Purchasers Name Address Number of shares Bo Ye Cixi City, Zhejiang Province 54,607 Jianlie Tong Cixi City, Zhejiang Province 109,214 Hui Jin Changning District, Shanghai 13,652 Liqing Wang Madang Road, Shanghai 10,921 Shaoheng Wei Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province 27,303 Xiangning Li Pudong New Area, Shanghai 10,921 Xue Zhang Yanta District, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province 120,135 Yong Le Pudong New Area, Shanghai 10,921 Yueyi Miao Cixi City, Zhejiang Province 54,607 Zhihao Gu Minhang District, Shanghai 16,382 Xiaofeng Tang Pudong New District, Shanghai. 54,607 Jianping Xu Yuhang District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province 13,652 Dewu Lin Jingyu South Road, Shanghai. 13,652 Huifang Wei Linhai City, Zhejiang Province 27,304 Lijing Chen Songjiang District, Shanghai 10,921 Total 548,799 33 Attachments Original document

Future FinTech Group Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:14:41 UTC.

