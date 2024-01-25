Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Future FinTech Group Inc. (“Future FinTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTFT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2024, after market hours, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that it had charged Future Fintech’s CEO, Sanchun Huang with “manipulative trading” and “buying hundreds of thousands of Future Fintech shares to artificially increase the company’s stock price shortly before and after he became CEO.”

On this news, Future Fintech’s stock price fell $0.27, or 20.9%, to close at $1.02 per share on January 12, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Future FinTech securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

