The $8.8 Trillion Cash Pile That Has Stock-Market Bulls Salivating

Wall Street hopes trillions in money-market funds will flow into stocks and bonds. Investors have varying plans.

Laundromats and VPNs: How China's Crypto Traders Evade the Rules

The secretive methods being used in the country show how difficult it will be for regulators across the world, including in the U.S., to police the sector.

Coinbase Asks Judge to Deny SEC's Claim to Regulate Crypto

The crypto exchange is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit at the center of the agency's oversight strategy.

Discover shares drop as company sets aside extra $1B in case of souring credit

Shares of Discover Financial Services slid after hours on Wednesday after the credit-card giant reported fourth-quarter profits that missed expectations and said it had set aside more money to cushion against potentially tougher conditions for consumers.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

UBS, Netwealth and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Overdraft fees could shrink to as low as $3 under Biden administration proposal

The new CFPB regulation would slice the fees that large banks can charge customers for overdrafting, and require lenders to be more forthcoming about the charges.

Sovereign-Wealth Giant Pursues Goldman Sachs, KPMG and Others Over SVB Collapse

Norway's $1.5 trillion sovereign-wealth fund is going after SVB, its management and the defunct bank's Wall Street advisers.

Charles Schwab's profit is halved but beats analyst estimates

Charles Schwab cited "softer volumes" during the quarter, but analyst praises an overall strong quarter.

Future FinTech CEO Denies SEC's Manipulative-Trading Allegations

The chief executive of Future FinTech Group, Shanchun Huang, denied allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he artificially inflated the company's share price before taking over as CEO.

Markets Expect Rate Cuts Soon. Central Banks Say Not So Fast.

Officials will probably loosen monetary policy in 2024, but they have reasons to move more slowly than investors are betting.

