Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Future Generation Investment Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGX   AU000000FGX1

FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(FGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Future Generation Investment : Application for quotation of securities - FGX

03/28/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

FGX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,739

29/03/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code FGX

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

Registration number 97063935553

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FGXO : OPTION EXPIRING 28-APR-2023

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FGX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

29/3/2022

29/3/2022

2,739

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 29/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 2,739

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 1.48000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Future Generation Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
03/28FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT : Application for quotation of securities - FGX
PU
02/27Future Generation Investment Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
02/14FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT : December 2021 Investment Update
PU
02/02Future Generation Investment Company Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Distribution..
CI
01/30FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT : Application for quotation of securities - FGX
PU
2021Future Generation Investment Company Limited Appoints Caroline Gurney as CEO
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited, Future Generation Invest..
CI
2021Future Generation Investment Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year..
CI
2021Future Generation Investment Company Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Six Mo..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Future Generation Investment Company Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 105 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
Net income 2021 79,9 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net cash 2021 16,5 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,06x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 550 M 412 M 412 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Generation Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Caroline Gurney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Alfred Grey Trollip Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey James Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Gabriel Radzyminski Non-Executive Director
Katherine Anne Thorley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED-2.49%414
BLACKROCK, INC.-18.10%112 670
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-7.24%89 047
UBS GROUP AG9.01%65 408
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.19%42 567
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.71%35 683