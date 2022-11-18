Future Health ESG : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 18, 2022 (November 15, 2022)

Future Health ESG Corp.

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(a) On November 15, 2022, the Audit Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors of Future Health ESG Corp. (the "Company"), dismissed Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. The Company notified Marcum of its dismissal on November 15, 2022.

The audit report of Marcum on the Company's financial statements for the period from February 25, 2021 (inception) through December 31, 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor was it qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles with the exception that said report included an explanatory paragraph regarding the uncertainty of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. During the period from February 25, 2021 (inception) through December 31, 2021 and through November 15, 2022, there were no (a) disagreements (as that term is used in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K) with Marcum on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Marcum, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in connection with its reports; or (b) reportable events (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K), except that Marcum advised the Company that the following material weakness existed since June 30, 2022: the Company did not establish an effective control environment due to the ineffective design and implementation of segregation of duties related to the accounting for complex financial instruments.

The Company provided Marcum with a copy of the foregoing disclosures and requested that Marcum furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") stating whether it agrees with the above statements, and if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. A copy of that letter, dated November 18, 2022, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(b) On November 15, 2022, the Audit Committee approved the appointment of MaloneBailey, LLP ("MaloneBailey") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm beginning with the Company's quarter ending December 31, 2022, effective immediately. During the year ended December 31, 2021 and through November 15, 2022, the Company did not consult with MaloneBailey with respect to (a) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might have been rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements; or (b) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as that term is used in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K) or a reportable event (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K). The Audit Committee has authorized Marcum to respond fully to inquiries of MaloneBailey.

Exhibit No. Document 16.1 Letter of Marcum LLP, dated as of November 18, 2022 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

