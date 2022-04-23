Future Lifestyle Fashions : Resignation

Date: 23 April 2022

Sub: Intimation of resignation of Chairperson and Independent Director

We write to inform you that Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti has resigned from the position of the Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company with effect from 22 April 2022 vide his resignation letter dated 22 April 2022 submitted to the Company. Consequently, he also ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

We enclose herewith copy of the resignation letter received by the Company as Annexure - A. Mr. Haribhakti has also confirmed that apart from the reasons as mentioned in his resignation letter, there is no other reason for his resignation from the position of the Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company.

We, on behalf of the Company and other Board members place on record deed sense of gratitude and appreciation for his leadership, association, guidance and contribution to the Board and the Company, during his tenure as Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company.

The list of the names of the other listed entities in which he holds directorships indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees, is enclosed as Annexure - B.

Sub : Submission of resignation as Chairman and member of the Board

The volatile, complex and unpredictable Legal & financial circumstances of the Company have taken unexpected turns. Many alternative recommendations made by the board and all efforts of the Board to find a solution have not met with the implementation impetus. Consequently, as Chairperson of the Board, I feel constrained to act further and submit my resignation as a member of the Board with immediate effect to enable the Promoters and Investors to find out suitable alternative, who would be able to find a solution for the Company. I have ensured that all responsibilities entrusted upon me till today including very recent one of chairing NCLT convened meetings of the Company and other group companies are discharged diligently. Further, I would be happy to provide any further advise and support to the Company and management, as they may need.

I also confirm that apart from above, there is no other reason for my resignation from the position of the Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company.

Names of the listed entities in which Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti holds Directorships, indicating the category of Directorship and Membership of Board Committees are as under:

Sl. No. Name of the Listed Entities Category of Directorship and Membership of Board Committees 1 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Independent Director Audit Committee Chairperson Securities Transfer & Stakeholders' Relationship Committee Member Risk Management Committee Member Nomination & Remuneration Committee Chairperson Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Committee Member Special Committee of Directors Chairperson 2 Acc Limited Independent Director Nomination & Remuneration Committee Chairperson Risk Management Committee Member Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Chairperson Stakeholder's Relationship Committee Member Compliance Committee Member 3 Ambuja Cements Limited Independent Director Nomination & Remuneration Committee Member Risk Management Committee Member Compliance Committee Member Management Committee Member 4 Blue Star Limited Non-Executive Chairperson & Independent Director Audit Committee Member Nomination & Remuneration Committee Member 5 Bajaj Electricals Limited Independent Director Audit Committee Chairperson Nomination & Remuneration Committee Member Independent Directors Committee Chairperson 6 L&T LimitedFinanceHoldings Independent Director Audit Committee Member Nomination & Remuneration Committee Member Group Risk Management Committee Chairperson Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Chairperson Committee of Directors Member IT Strategy Committee Member

