Future Lifestyle Fashions : Resignation

Date: 23 April 2022
Ref: Notification under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Sub: Intimation of resignation of Chairperson and Independent Director
We write to inform you that Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti has resigned from the position of the Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company with effect from 22 April 2022 vide his resignation letter dated 22 April 2022 submitted to the Company. Consequently, he also ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.
We enclose herewith copy of the resignation letter received by the Company as Annexure - A. Mr. Haribhakti has also confirmed that apart from the reasons as mentioned in his resignation letter, there is no other reason for his resignation from the position of the Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company.
We, on behalf of the Company and other Board members place on record deed sense of gratitude and appreciation for his leadership, association, guidance and contribution to the Board and the Company, during his tenure as Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company.
The list of the names of the other listed entities in which he holds directorships indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees, is enclosed as Annexure - B.
22 April 2022
Sub : Submission of resignation as Chairman and member of the Board
The volatile, complex and unpredictable Legal & financial circumstances of the Company have taken unexpected turns. Many alternative recommendations made by the board and all efforts of the Board to find a solution have not met with the implementation impetus. Consequently, as Chairperson of the Board, I feel constrained to act further and submit my resignation as a member of the Board with immediate effect to enable the Promoters and Investors to find out suitable alternative, who would be able to find a solution for the Company. I have ensured that all responsibilities entrusted upon me till today including very recent one of chairing NCLT convened meetings of the Company and other group companies are discharged diligently. Further, I would be happy to provide any further advise and support to the Company and management, as they may need.
I also confirm that apart from above, there is no other reason for my resignation from the position of the Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company.
As required by the law, this resignation may be intimated to the Registrar of Companies and Stock Exchanges immediately .
Annexure - B
Names of the listed entities in which Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti holds Directorships, indicating the category of Directorship and Membership of Board Committees are as under:
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of the Listed
Entities
|
Category of Directorship and Membership of Board
Committees
|
1
|
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|
Independent Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Chairperson
|
Securities Transfer & Stakeholders' Relationship Committee
|
Member
|
Risk Management Committee
|
Member
|
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
|
Chairperson
|
Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Committee
|
Member
|
Special Committee of Directors
|
Chairperson
|
|
2
|
Acc Limited
|
Independent Director
|
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
|
Chairperson
|
Risk Management Committee
|
Member
|
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
|
Chairperson
|
Stakeholder's Relationship Committee
|
Member
|
Compliance Committee
|
Member
|
|
3
|
Ambuja Cements Limited
|
Independent Director
|
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
|
Member
|
Risk Management Committee
|
Member
|
Compliance Committee
|
Member
|
Management Committee
|
Member
|
|
4
|
Blue Star Limited
|
Non-Executive Chairperson & Independent Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Member
|
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
|
Member
|
|
5
|
Bajaj Electricals Limited
|
Independent Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Chairperson
|
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
|
Member
|
Independent Directors Committee
|
Chairperson
|
|
6
|
L&T LimitedFinanceHoldings
|
Independent Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Member
|
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
|
Member
|
Group Risk Management Committee
|
Chairperson
|
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
|
Chairperson
|
Committee of Directors
|
Member
|
IT Strategy Committee
|
Member
