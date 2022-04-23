Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    536507   INE452O01016

FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED

(536507)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
36.70 INR   -10.60%
Summary 
Summary

Future Lifestyle Fashions : Resignation

04/23/2022 | 08:59am EDT
Date: 23 April 2022

To,

Dept. of Corporate Services (CRD) BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001.

To,

Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 536507 Debt Scrip Code: 957150

Dear Sir / Madam,

Scrip Code: FLFL

Ref: Notification under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Intimation of resignation of Chairperson and Independent Director

We write to inform you that Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti has resigned from the position of the Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company with effect from 22 April 2022 vide his resignation letter dated 22 April 2022 submitted to the Company. Consequently, he also ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

We enclose herewith copy of the resignation letter received by the Company as Annexure - A. Mr. Haribhakti has also confirmed that apart from the reasons as mentioned in his resignation letter, there is no other reason for his resignation from the position of the Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company.

We, on behalf of the Company and other Board members place on record deed sense of gratitude and appreciation for his leadership, association, guidance and contribution to the Board and the Company, during his tenure as Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company.

The list of the names of the other listed entities in which he holds directorships indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees, is enclosed as Annexure - B.

Kindly take the above information on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Future Lifestyle Fashions Limitedp

Sanjay Kumar Mutha

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited

Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai - 400060.

P+91 22 4055 2200, F+91 22 4055 2201,www.futurelifestyle.in

CIN: L52100MH2012PLC231654

Annexure - A

SHAILESH HARIBHAKTI Chartered Accountant

42 Free Press House 215, Nariman Point Mumbai 400021

B: +91 22 22871808 D: +91 22 22871806

Email: svharibhakti56@gmail.com

22 April 2022

To

Board of Directors

Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited Mumbai

Dear Sirs,

Sub : Submission of resignation as Chairman and member of the Board

The volatile, complex and unpredictable Legal & financial circumstances of the Company have taken unexpected turns. Many alternative recommendations made by the board and all efforts of the Board to find a solution have not met with the implementation impetus. Consequently, as Chairperson of the Board, I feel constrained to act further and submit my resignation as a member of the Board with immediate effect to enable the Promoters and Investors to find out suitable alternative, who would be able to find a solution for the Company. I have ensured that all responsibilities entrusted upon me till today including very recent one of chairing NCLT convened meetings of the Company and other group companies are discharged diligently. Further, I would be happy to provide any further advise and support to the Company and management, as they may need.

I also confirm that apart from above, there is no other reason for my resignation from the position of the Chairperson and Independent Director of the Company.

As required by the law, this resignation may be intimated to the Registrar of Companies and Stock Exchanges immediately .

Thank You.

Shailesh Haribhakti

Annexure - B

Names of the listed entities in which Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti holds Directorships, indicating the category of Directorship and Membership of Board Committees are as under:

Sl. No.

Name of the Listed

Entities

Category of Directorship and Membership of Board

Committees

1

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Independent Director

Audit Committee

Chairperson

Securities Transfer & Stakeholders' Relationship Committee

Member

Risk Management Committee

Member

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Chairperson

Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Committee

Member

Special Committee of Directors

Chairperson

2

Acc Limited

Independent Director

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Chairperson

Risk Management Committee

Member

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Chairperson

Stakeholder's Relationship Committee

Member

Compliance Committee

Member

3

Ambuja Cements Limited

Independent Director

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Member

Risk Management Committee

Member

Compliance Committee

Member

Management Committee

Member

4

Blue Star Limited

Non-Executive Chairperson & Independent Director

Audit Committee

Member

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Member

5

Bajaj Electricals Limited

Independent Director

Audit Committee

Chairperson

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Member

Independent Directors Committee

Chairperson

6

L&T LimitedFinanceHoldings

Independent Director

Audit Committee

Member

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Member

Group Risk Management Committee

Chairperson

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Chairperson

Committee of Directors

Member

IT Strategy Committee

Member

******************

Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited

Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai - 400060.

P+91 22 4055 2200, F+91 22 4055 2201,www.futurelifestyle.in

CIN: L52100MH2012PLC231654

Disclaimer

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 12:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
