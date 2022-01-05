Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    536507   INE452O01016

FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED

(536507)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Future Group shares jump after arbitration with Amazon halted

01/05/2022 | 11:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Future Group companies jumped on Thursday, a day after an Indian court halted arbitration proceedings between the conglomerate and estranged partner Amazon.com Inc.

A two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed with Future Group that there was no legal basis for the arbitration between the two sides to continue given India's antitrust agency had suspended a key 2019 deal used by Amazon to assert rights over Future.

Future Enterprises, Future Consumer, Future Retail and Future Lifestyle Fashions rose as much as between 7.5% and 13.8% in a weak Mumbai market.

The Delhi court's decision is a setback for the U.S. e-commerce giant, which had for months used the terms of its $200 million investment in Future Group in 2019 to block the Kishore Biyani-owned company's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries, until the antitrust agency's suspension of the deal last December.

Future Group previously said if the Reliance asset sale deal fails, it will likely face liquidation as its retail businesses were hit hard during the pandemic.

The court will reconvene on Feb. 1 to hear the case again. A source familiar with the case said Amazon was likely to legally challenge the decision.

The dispute between Future Group, Amazon and Reliance is seen as a battle for dominance in the Indian retail market between Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Reliance's Mukesh Ambani.

Future Group, Amazon and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.89% 3287.14 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED -3.60% 7.5 End-of-day quote.-0.13%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -3.27% 10.07 End-of-day quote.3.81%
FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED -1.91% 51.4 End-of-day quote.0.88%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED 5.94% 53.4 Delayed Quote.1.37%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.95% 2421.7 Delayed Quote.3.80%
All news about FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED
01/05India's Future Group shares jump after arbitration with Amazon halted
RE
01/05India's Future Group shares jump after arbitration with Amazon halted
RE
2021Future Group stocks surge 20% after India suspends 2019 Amazon deal
RE
2021Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited Announces Resignation of Darlie Koshy as an Independe..
CI
2021Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
2021Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
2021Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited Announces Changes in Directorate
CI
2021Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited Announces Resignation of Avni Biyani as Non-Executive..
CI
2021Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 767 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2021 -9 334 M -125 M -125 M
Net Debt 2021 28 665 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 371 M 140 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 6 663
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
M. Vishnuprasad Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Dharmesh Jain Chief Financial Officer
Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti Chairman
Sanjay Kumar Mutha Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sharada Sunder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED0.88%142
KERING1.78%100 603
INDITEX-0.25%100 346
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.99%57 065
ROSS STORES, INC.-4.04%39 983
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-0.29%32 324