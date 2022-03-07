Future Metals NL : Drilling Returns 140m of PGM & Mineralisation from 28m

ASX Release
8 March 2022 ASX | AIM: 'FME'
Panton Drilling Returns 140m of PGM & Base Metal
Mineralisation from 28m
Future Metals NL ("Future Metals" or the "Company", ASX|AIM: FME), a platinum group metals ("PGM") focused company, is pleased to report further shallow, wide PGM assay results from the resource definition drilling undertaken at its 100% owned Panton PGM
Project ("Panton") in northern Western Australia.
Highlights
-
Assay results received for a further two resource definition holes (refer to Table One and
Appendix Two for full details).
-
Drill hole PS400 returned an unconstrained bulk intersection of 140.8m @ 1.07g/t PdEq3 from 28m down hole including a broad zone of sulphide mineralisation and included intercepts (at a 0.5g/t PGM(3E) cut-off, maximum 4m internal dilution) of:
o 39.48m @ 1.20 g/t PdEq3 (0.81 g/t PGM3E2 & 0.17% Ni) from 37.1m o 25.66m @ 1.17 g/t PdEq3 (0.74 g/t PGM3E2 & 0.19% Ni) from 104.34m o 12.2m @ 1.15g/t PdEq3 (0.66 g/t PGM3E2 & 0.18% Ni) from 135.4m
-
Drill hole PS398 also returned broad widths of shallow PGM and nickel mineralisation, including:
o 20.6m @ 2.14g/t PdEq3 (1.79 g/t PGM3E2 & 0.20% Ni) from 39m o 11m @ 1.12 g/t PdEq3 (0.72 g/t PGM3E2 & 0.15% Ni) from 64m o 30.6m @ 1.21 g/t PdEq3 (0.75 g/t PGM3E2 & 0.21% Ni) from 83m
-
Unconstrained intersections within the zone of sulphide mineralisation from drill hole PS400 included intercepts of:
o 34.05m @ 0.16 g/t Au + 0.14% Cu + 0.17% Ni from 208.7m o 18.3m @ 0.08 g/t Au + 0.13% Cu + 0.16% Ni from 266.5m
-
Assay results pending for a further 47 drill holes comprising 14 holes recently drilled by the Company and 33 historical drill holes that were not previously sampled through the footwall of the Upper Reef
-
Once the remaining assay results have been received, the Company will incorporate the new results into an updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") that will encompass shallow, bulk PGM-Ni mineralisation up to 20-40 metres in thickness, that importantly sits outside of the current JORC MRE of 14.32Mt @ 4.89g/t PGM6E1 and
0.31g/t gold for 2.4Moz of contained PGM and gold (refer to Appendix One) (refer to the Company's
announcement of 8 December 2021 and Figures Two and Three)
-
Metallurgical flotation test work is underway on both high-grade and low-grade representative composite samples from the previously reported metallurgical holes
-
The Company is reviewing all geophysical and geological data accumulated over the 30+ years of work completed at Panton to identify trends in mineralisation which sit outside of the known chromitite reefs in order to identify potential follow-up disseminated or massive sulphide targets, both lateral to the known chromitite-driven mineralisation and at depth, below the drilled vertical extent of the chromitite reefs
-
The Company remains in a strong financial position, with cash at bank of A$5.6 million as at 31 December 2021