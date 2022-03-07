Future Metals NL : Drilling Returns 140m of PGM & Mineralisation from 28m

The Company remains in a strong financial position, with cash at bank of A$5.6 million as at 31 December 2021

The Company is reviewing all geophysical and geological data accumulated over the 30+ years of work completed at Panton to identify trends in mineralisation which sit outside of the known chromitite reefs in order to identify potential

announcement of 8 December 2021 and Figures Two and Three)

0.31g/t gold for 2.4Moz of contained PGM and gold (refer to Appendix One) (refer to the Company's

Once the remaining assay results have been received, the Company will incorporate the new results into an updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate ("

Assay results pending for a further 47 drill holes comprising 14 holes recently drilled by the Company and 33 historical drill holes that were not previously sampled through the footwall of the Upper Reef

Unconstrained intersections within the zone of sulphide mineralisation from drill hole PS400 included intercepts of:

Future Metals NL ("Future Metals" or the "Company", ASX|AIM: FME), a platinum group metals ("PGM") focused company, is pleased to report further shallow, wide PGM assay results from the resource definition drilling undertaken at its 100% owned Panton PGM

o Palladium dominant (~50% of co tained ounces) with full suite of PGMs, gold and base metals

Mr Jardee Kininmonth, CEO of Future Metals, commented:

"These results exceed expectations on the mineralised width of the Panton orebody, providing further evidence of mineralisation extending well beyond the footwall of the middle reef. The intercept of 140.8m @ 1.07 g/t PdEq includes

significant zones of sulphide mineralisation cross cutting the chromitite reefs, demonstrating the presence of disseminated

onlyA t tal of 19 resource definition holes were drilled as part of the Company's approximate 6,000m diamond core drilling pr gramme. Additionally, the Company sampled core from 33 historical diamond drill holes to support the modelling of an updated MRE based on the bulk tonnage mineralisation at Panton.

or massive sulphide zones outside of the currently targeted chromitite reef-driven mineralisation. Evidence of these broad

sulphide zones exists through much of the historical drill data which the Company is currently analysing to provide follow up targets for the next drill season."

Exploration Drillhole Assay Results

Assay results for a further two of the 19 resource definition holes drilled (PS398, PS400) have now been received and continue to confirm much broader widths of shallow PGM mineralisation than modelled in the current 2.4Moz MRE (refer to Appendix One). A ays are pending for a further 47 drill holes being 14 resource definition holes drilled by the Company and the 33 historical drill holes. Assay results from these two latest holes are set out in Table One below (refer to Appendix Two for the drill hole details):

Hole From To Interval Pd (g/t) Pt Au (g/t) PGM3E1 Ni Cu Co (pm) PdEq2 (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) PS398 39 59.6 20.6 0.75 0.86 0.17 1.79 0.2 0.03 157 2.14 PS398 64 75 11 0.34 0.28 0.09 0.72 0.15 0.04 158 1.12 PS398 83 113.6 30.6 0.42 0.29 0.03 0.75 0.21 0.01 150 1.21 PS398 118.6 121.5 2.9 0.29 0.16 0.02 0.48 0.2 0.02 167 0.97 PS398 126 127 1 0.43 0.21 0.18 0.54 0.1 0.25 170 1.06 PS398 134.6 135.85 1.25 0.4 0.18 0.05 0.63 0.12 0.05 171 1.02 PS398 187 196.6 9.6 0.31 0.16 0.06 0.53 0.09 0.1 163 0.92 PS400 37.1 76.58 39.48 0.37 0.35 0.09 0.81 0.17 0.03 143 1.20 PS400 90.65 101.4 10.75 0.35 0.31 0.02 0.68 0.19 0.01 140 1.08 PS400 104.34 130 25.66 0.44 0.28 0.02 0.74 0.19 0.02 137 1.17 PS400 135.4 147.6 12.2 0.38 0.21 0.07 0.66 0.18 0.05 163 1.15 Table One | Drilling Assay Results

1 3E= Palladium (Pd) + Platinum (Pt) + Gold (Au)

2 PdEq (Palladium Equivalent g/t) = Pd(g/t) + 0.76471xPt(g/t) + 1.90394xNi(%) + 0.875x(Au(g/t) + 1.38936xCu(%) + 8.23xCo(%)

