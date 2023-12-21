Future PLC - Bath-based international multimedia company and magazine publisher - on Thursday revealed that three company officers had sold ordinary shares of 15 pence each in the company totalling GBP991,909. Penny Ladkin-Brand, chief financial & strategy officer, on Tuesday sold 78,964 shares at GBP6.90 each, totalling GBP544,835.80. Mark Brand, who has a relation to the chief financial & strategy officer, on Tuesday sold 15,089 shares at GBP6.90, totalling GBP104,114.10. In early December, Ladkin-Brand announced her intention to step down from Future later next year.

Current stock price: Future PLC closed up 2.5% at 760.50 pence each in London on Thursday.

12-month change: down 38%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.