Future hires former Daily Mail and BuzzFeed exec as new CEO

Future PLC - Bath, England-based magazine publisher - Appoints Jon Steinberg as chief executive officer. Steinberg will join on April 3, replacing Zillah Byng-Thorne, who announced her intention to stand down last September. Byng-Thorne will step down from her current role on March 31, after nearly a decade in post.

Most recently, Steinberg was the president of Altice USA's News & Advertising division. Before that, he was the CEO of DailyMail.com North America, having joined from BuzzFeed Inc where he was president and chief operating officer.

Chair Richard Huntingford says: "Jon has highly valuable expertise and has developed a fantastic track record, combining entrepreneurialism with leadership at some of the very best digital and media organisations operating at scale. He is a charismatic leader with a deep understanding and passion for media, particularly how technology, creativity and innovation can be harnessed to accelerate growth and build significant value for stakeholders."

Current stock price: 1,441.99 pence, up 0.4% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: down 41%

