Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Future plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUTR   GB00BYZN9041

FUTURE PLC

(FUTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:43:24 2023-02-22 am EST
1425.00 GBX   -0.84%
03:36aFuture hires former Daily Mail and BuzzFeed exec as new CEO
AN
03:00aFTSE 100 Poised to Fall After Downbeat Asia, US Trading
DJ
02:56aShares to follow US down; Lloyds sets share buyback
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Future hires former Daily Mail and BuzzFeed exec as new CEO

02/22/2023 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Future PLC - Bath, England-based magazine publisher - Appoints Jon Steinberg as chief executive officer. Steinberg will join on April 3, replacing Zillah Byng-Thorne, who announced her intention to stand down last September. Byng-Thorne will step down from her current role on March 31, after nearly a decade in post.

Most recently, Steinberg was the president of Altice USA's News & Advertising division. Before that, he was the CEO of DailyMail.com North America, having joined from BuzzFeed Inc where he was president and chief operating officer.

Chair Richard Huntingford says: "Jon has highly valuable expertise and has developed a fantastic track record, combining entrepreneurialism with leadership at some of the very best digital and media organisations operating at scale. He is a charismatic leader with a deep understanding and passion for media, particularly how technology, creativity and innovation can be harnessed to accelerate growth and build significant value for stakeholders."

Current stock price: 1,441.99 pence, up 0.4% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: down 41%

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE USA, INC. -11.73% 4.14 Delayed Quote.1.96%
BUZZFEED, INC. -5.61% 1.85 Delayed Quote.184.22%
FUTURE PLC 0.49% 1444 Delayed Quote.13.42%
UNITE GROUP PLC -0.46% 964.5 Delayed Quote.6.48%
All news about FUTURE PLC
03:36aFuture hires former Daily Mail and BuzzFeed exec as new CEO
AN
03:00aFTSE 100 Poised to Fall After Downbeat Asia, US Trading
DJ
02:56aShares to follow US down; Lloyds sets share buyback
AN
02:47aFuture Names New CEO
MT
02/13UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/10UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09Barclays Trims Future PT, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/09HSBC cuts Hiscox; Davy raises On The Beach
AN
02/08FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.3% Helped by Oil Sector
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUTURE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 814 M 987 M 987 M
Net income 2023 126 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2023 279 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 0,24%
Capitalization 1 723 M 2 089 M 2 089 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 985
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart FUTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Future plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 437,00 GBX
Average target price 2 366,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Penelope Anne Ladkin-Brand Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ying Li Chief Technology Officer
Jason MacLellan Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUTURE PLC13.42%2 089
NEWS CORPORATION0.33%10 540
PEARSON PLC-2.75%7 906
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY24.46%6 645
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED20.13%4 706
SCHIBSTED ASA16.77%4 697