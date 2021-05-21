Future : GoCompare launches multi pet campaign as part of its Advantage offer

GoCompare, the leading price comparison service acquired earlier this year by Future plc, has launched its latest offering as part of the GoCompare Advantage series.

The new multi pet insurance comparison service allows pet owners to compare insurance policies for up to six cats and dogs in just one quote.

The campaign was launched on 17 May with a 20s TV spot that runs throughout May, June and July, as well as a 10s spot on social media and across digital channels.

It is the latest benefit as part of the brand's GoCompare Advantage programme - a series of offers introduced by GoCompare to help customers better protect the things that are most important to them.

It follows the launch last month of the MOT for a tenner scheme, the introduction earlier this year of free mental health and wellbeing support for its life insurance customers, and the free £250 excess cover GoCompare provides to every car insurance customer - the brand has already given back over £1m in refunds since the offer's introduction in 2019.

GoCompare CEO Lee Griffin said: '2020 saw a marked increase in pet ownership across the UK*, but also an increase in associated costs, such as insurance. Our own data at GoCompare shows that the average price of dog insurance hit a record high in May 2020 at £378 annually, which represents a 26% increase on the year before. With multi-pet insurance, discounts are often available when more than one pet is added to a policy, but it could still be cheaper to have individual policies, which is why it's so important to shop around for insurance.

'The multi-pet offer is just another example where GoCompare is trying to find ways to help our customers better protect the things that are important to them. Incentives such as the MOT for a tenner** offer and up to £250 free car insurance excess cover*** all help people manage the running costs of a car, a beloved pet, and ultimately encourage more people to shop around for their insurance policies to take advantage of these offers.'

Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne said: 'The combination of Future and GoCo creates a real competitive advantage while ensuring customers are at the centre of our thinking - the core principle we operate across our business. GoCompare delivers more than just the cheapest price to customers, but also what they value.'

* According to Propellernet, online searches for 'buying a puppy' increased by 166% since the start of lockdown.

** Participating garages only. Geographic restrictions apply. MOT must be booked by 30 June 2021.

*** Up to £250 refunded after claim settled. Car insurance purchases only. Excludes breakdown, windscreen and glass repair/replacement.